Security Council: Presidential Poll will Hold as Scheduled on Saturday

* Says police, other security agencies ready for the election

* Buhari chats with INEC chairman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Security Council (NSC) rose from its maiden meeting in 2023 on Wednesday with an assurance that the Presidential and National Assembly elections billed for Saturday, February 25, 2023 will hold as scheduled.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the meeting was fully briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police (IG) and heads of other security agencies, about their readiness to provide the necessary security back-up for Saturday’s poll.

He said as a result of this, the council gave marching orders that the February 25 election should hold as planned.

According to him, the council’s meeting was a follow-up to earlier meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Council of States held last week to affirm the readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police and security agencies to go ahead with the general election in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Buhari discussed with the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu.

The discussion was, according to President Buhari, at the instance of the Chairman of INEC, explaining that it was all part of the efforts that the elections hold successfully.

The president hinted of the telephone conversation, while explaining his few minutes of lateness to the inauguration and handover of security equipment valued at over N12 billion to the military and Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, he had been grounded by the electoral body for the five minutes he kept the CACOVID group waiting, reminding all that everything needed to be done for a successful election to be achieved.

His words: “I’m being grounded by INEC. You know next Saturday is a great day for us and I take instructions from INEC so that I make sure there’ll be no excuses for the successful election.”