New Notes: Police Investigating Some Govs over Inciting Utterances, Says IG

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, has disclosed that the police is investigating individuals including state governors whose recent utterances might have incited citizens to riot over the currency redesign policy of the federal government.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday after a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the IG, however, said despite the investigation the police cannot prosecute the state chief executives because they enjoy immunity.

Many governors led by the Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, had openly opposed the government policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

Asked why the governors had not been cautioned, Alkali said: “We all know why, unless you want to hear from the mouth of the Attorney General. We are investigating, we are investigating. Whoever does anything can be investigated.

“But for him to be investigated, there are some people who have immunity. I think that is some of the reasons. But that will not stop us from cautioning them, from warning them, from advising them, and we are doing so. That’s for the incitement by governors.”

Details later…