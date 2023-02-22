Firm Launches Apps to Ease International Schooling, Relocation

Kayode Tokede

In its bid to ease the efforts of students and people who intend to school abroad, Across the Horizon recently launch an app that provides varying solutions to requirements.

The app, Japa+ launched in Lagos during Eko Japa Summit, provides a one-stop information centre, ranging from finding affordable study abroad and relocation pathways with scholarships, student loans and resources.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Pay4me, a sister company of AcrossdHorizon, Paul Adah explained that the application was developed in a bid to democratize information needed to process schooling abroad, adding that with the launch of Japa+, technology is applied to bridge the information gap.

Also speaking on the Pay4me app at the summit in Lagos, Adah explained that the application, owned by the company as well, is dedicated to assisting student and financial services with international payments all over the world.

It also allow instant Business2Business and other educational support services, he said, adding that the company is in partnership with licensed and accredited support companies, banking partners, student loan companies, immigration officers from colleges and Universities in United States, United Kingdom, Ireland.

Speaking on Funding Opportunities to study abroad, Director of Partnerships, Pay4me,Dee Gordon explained that an intentional student could get fully funded scholarship through crowd funding from friends and family, scholarship and grants from rganizations across the globe.

She, however, noted that for this to be successful, the prospective student need to be intentional, adding that a good way to attract funds is to tell their stories of where they are coming from and where they are going.