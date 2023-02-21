  • Tuesday, 21st February, 2023

Shun Vote-buying, Nweke Urges Electorate in Enugu

Nigeria | 14 mins ago

Osisam Ede in Enugu

Former Minister for Information and the Enugu State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Frank Nweke Jr., has warned traders and shoppers in Afor Ogwuiga and Eke Obinagu, against accepting money in exchange for their votes in the coming election.

Nweke made the warning recently in Enugu while sharing his plans for the people when he visited the market.

He stated that politics and elections were no longer business as usual.

“Politics should be about the welfare of the people. In the case where a political party has failed to uplift you, the only option left is for you to vote it out and vote in people whose sole interest is to serve you,” he said.

In response to his comments, several traders reaffirmed their commitment to voting for competence and character in the coming election.

They stated that their desire was to have a change in the state of affairs and the country. They said: “We do not need any politician’s money.”

“We have suffered enough. We want water. We want good roads. We want a good governor like you, Frank Nweke Jr. We don’t want money.” said the man who claimed to politically non-partisan.

Nweke stated his administration’s goal was to improve the general standard of living in the state by providing the basic things they needed such as security, good water supply, good road infrastructure and in particular, to ensure that the markets are renovated for better user experience.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.