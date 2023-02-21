Shun Vote-buying, Nweke Urges Electorate in Enugu

Osisam Ede in Enugu



Former Minister for Information and the Enugu State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Frank Nweke Jr., has warned traders and shoppers in Afor Ogwuiga and Eke Obinagu, against accepting money in exchange for their votes in the coming election.

Nweke made the warning recently in Enugu while sharing his plans for the people when he visited the market.

He stated that politics and elections were no longer business as usual.

“Politics should be about the welfare of the people. In the case where a political party has failed to uplift you, the only option left is for you to vote it out and vote in people whose sole interest is to serve you,” he said.

In response to his comments, several traders reaffirmed their commitment to voting for competence and character in the coming election.

They stated that their desire was to have a change in the state of affairs and the country. They said: “We do not need any politician’s money.”

“We have suffered enough. We want water. We want good roads. We want a good governor like you, Frank Nweke Jr. We don’t want money.” said the man who claimed to politically non-partisan.

Nweke stated his administration’s goal was to improve the general standard of living in the state by providing the basic things they needed such as security, good water supply, good road infrastructure and in particular, to ensure that the markets are renovated for better user experience.