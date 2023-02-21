Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Police Station in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



At least seven people, including the Divisional police officer (DPO) of Awada police division, three police operatives attached to the division and three unidentified gunmen, lost their lives during a gun duel yesterday in Anambra.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday, when gunmen suspected to be separatist elements attacked the Police facility in Awada, Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

There have been spate of attacks on police facilities in Anambra recently, with facilities in Ihiala, Ogidi, Nkwelle Ezunaka, Obosi and several other communities witnessing same fate.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the attack said, the police operatives on duty during the attack stood their ground and defended the facility, but unfortunately, four paid the supreme price.

“Today 20/02/2023 at about 02:20 am, gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN (members) attacked Awada Police Station in Idemilli North LGA of Anambra State using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms.

“In response to the attack, police operatives attached to Anambra State Command with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigeria Army, engaged the assailants jointly in a gun duel and three members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN were fatally wounded.

“Three Kalashnikov rifles and one Automatic Pump Action gun were recovered from them. Other items recovered from the assailants included a brown Lexus 330 with registration number: GWA 415BB ABJ, one unregistered Kymco motorcycle suspected to be stolen properties, charms and other incriminating items,” he said.

Ikenga further added that during a mop-up operation by police/military operatives, two men suspected to have participated in the attack were apprehended.

Regrettably, he said, “four police operatives paid the supreme price, while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng E. Echeng, has since visited the incident scene, and after conducting on-the-spot assessments, has ordered the immediate deployment of all the command’s operational/investigative assets to track down fleeing members of the murderous gang.”

Ikenga quoted the CP as appealing to residents of Awada and the good people of Anambra State to remain calm as the police, in collaboration with sister agencies, will not rest on its oars until the criminal elements tormenting the state were brought to justice.