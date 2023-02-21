Self-rule: Bauchi’s  Ethnic Group Demands Actualisation of Chiefdom

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The people of Zaar/Sayawa nation in Bauchi State last weekend organised a one-day prayer rally in Tafawa Balewa town of the state to seek divine intervention for the actualisation of the long-agitated Zaar/Sayawa chiefdom.

The organisers of the prayer with the theme: ‘Be Involved and Say the Truth’, Zaar Youth Development Association (ZAYODA), lamented after many years of struggle for self-determination, successive administrations in Bauchi State have failed or refused to do justice to their plights despite being bonafide citizens of the state.

Speaking during the prayer rally on a mountain known as Pusji (black stone), the National Chairman of ZAYODA, Ga’Allah Daniel, said: “Having waited for long, even after recommendations of Justice Babalakin Commission of Inquiry almost 31 years ago, the government needed to appreciate the sacrifices of his people and actualise the chiefdom in the spirit of justice and fairness.

“We demand justice, equity, and fairness; we have constitutional right as people of Bauchi State to share the same thing with our compatriots from other places in the state, we are tired of the political promises, let them do the needful.”

Ga’Allah, who called on politicians to stop using the struggle as a political tool to get votes, enjoined his kinsmen to persevere and continue with the agitation patiently and peacefully, expressing optimisms that God is going to answer their prayers one day.

Ga’Allah, who appealed to the youths to ensure that they use their voter cards wisely by voting credible candidates without any influence of money, warned them against involvement in any form of violence or being used as political thugs during elections.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Zaar Chiefdom, Mr. Timothy Bitson Tafare, wondered why successive governments in the state have failed to actualise the chiefdom.

The secretary boasted that no ethnic group has done so much in terms of loyalty to the government in Bauchi State like Sayawa people.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of ZAYODA, Tafawa Balewa branch, Emmanuel Iliya, who recalled that the Sayawa Chiefdom was created in 2011, said the youths decided to set aside a day for prayers and to remind the government of the need for its actualisation.