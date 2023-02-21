Polls: 2.3m People Expected to Vote in Oyo, Says INEC 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that a total of 2,305,903 electorate are expected to vote in the forthcoming general election in Oyo State.

This is just as it said the eligible voters are expected to vote in all the 6,390 polling units spread across all the 33 local government areas in the state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Adeniran Rahmon Tella, made the disclosures on Tuesday, while featuring on a guest platform tagged, ‘Speak Out’, organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said a total of 2,305,903 Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) have been collected, which means a total of 2,305,903 eligible voters will vote in the general election, adding that the state has a total of 3,276,675 registered voters but only 2,305,903 PVCs have been collected so far with a total of 760,766 uncollected PVCs.

Tella, while speaking further, insisted that the commission is ready to conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable elections, calling on all eligible voters to come out en mass and vote for candidates of their choice during the elections.

He similarly urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the commission to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

According to him, “I have the opportunity to tell you the level of our preparedness. The level of our preparedness has reached an advanced state in all stages. This is also an opportunity for us to again come out and talk to you. Total number of polling units that we have are 6,390 and registered voters in Oyo State are 3,276,675.

“On CVR update, total PVCs collected is 2,305,903 and total PVCs uncollected is 760,766.

“I can only call on the electorate who have their PVCs to come out and vote during the elections. On our part, we are trying to put our heads together to ensure that we have free, fair and credible elections.”