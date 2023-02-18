 Unilever Emerges Africa’s Top Employer

Omolabake Fasogbon

Consumer goods firm, Unilever has been declared the number one ‘Top Employer in Africa’ at the Top Employer 2023 Awards.

The organisation is being recognised for the sixth time running.

The company bagged the prestigious honour in four different countries of its operations, including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Nigeria.

It also emerged top five in South Africa and certified in Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

According to the award organisers, Top Employers Institute, the award followed a keenly contested process of measurements based on the HR Best Practices Survey.

It noted that the programme certifies organisations based on their commitment to their people through exceptional HR policies, participation, and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

It explained that the survey covers six HR domains, consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, well-being, and Sustainability.

Managing Director of Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz stated that the recognition was a testament to the company’s ability to deliver excellent employment experience consistently across the continent.

He said, “This pleasant news attests to our firm resolve to always put our people first in all we do as a business. Our people will always remain our number one priority as an organisation.”

On his part, the company’s Human Resources Director, Ola Ehinmoro, stated that the recognition showcased the organisation’s dedication to a better world of work, exhibited through excellent HR policies and people practices.

“I am very pleased with this news that has reaffirmed how committed we are to our people as a business. We will continue to seek opportunities to improve our peoples’ experience to make our business a place of pride and fun for them to work, play and fulfill their purposes.

“We continue to work towards being more humane, purposeful, and accountable, in achieving a people-centered and sustainable organisation. Thanks to our HR team for the excellent work,” he enthused.

Also, CEO of Top Employers Institute, David Plink said, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. We have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year; exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers- the Top Employers 2023.”

The Top Employers award programme has certified and recognised more than 2053 top employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents since inception.