 HP, T4 Education Announce Africa Education Medal 2023

Omolabake Fasogbon

T4 Education has announced the take-off of the second edition of the Africa Education Medal, urging qualified players to send in their entries.

An initiative of T4 Education and Hewlett-Packard (HP), in collaboration with Microsoft, Africa Education Medal is acclaimed to be Africa’s most prestigious education accolade.

The medal honours outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

It recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent and celebrates stories of those who have lit the spark of change to inspire others to take up the torch.

The 2nd edition of the contest was officially announced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng at the Transforming Education in Africa Summit co-hosted by T4 Education, Teach For All and HP.

Phakeng who won the medal last year encouraged change makers in Nigeria and across the continent to apply for the medal.

“It was the greatest honour to be recognised for my life’s passion. Winning the Africa Education Medal 2022 gave me a global platform to advocate for that work and I hope it has inspired others across our continent to further the cause of African education.

He said, “If it is your passion too, if you want to see an Africa in which every child’s potential is fulfilled, and you are working every day to make that vision a reality, then I urge you to step forward for the Africa Education Medal 2023.

Managing Director Middle East and Africa at HP, Ertug Ayik reiterated the importance of education to nation’s empowerment.

He said “HP has a bold goal to enable better learning outcomes for 150 million people globally by 2030. Only by joining forces between NGOs, government, educators and businesses can we truly improve the education environment. The Africa Education Medal brings together all those who are changing the face of African education and whose tireless work deserves to be celebrated.”

Remarking, Chief Executive officer of T4 Education,Vikas Pota stated, “Education is the key to Africa’s future. It will help African countries grow and prosper. In the wake of the pandemic, African education stands at a crossroads, but if leaders from across the continent come together, they can build the lasting change needed to truly unlock the continent’s potential.”

The contest is open to educators, technologists and innovators, and civil society leaders, amongst others