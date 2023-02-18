Basiru: I will Be Reelected as Osun Central’s Senator



Ajibola Surajudeen Basiru is the Chairman Senate committee on Media and Publicity. He represents Osun Central at the National Assembly. In this chat with Hammed Shittu, senator Basiru talks about his achievements and expressed optimism that he would get a second term based on his performance

As we move closer to polls, what are your chances for a second term in view of the political development in Osun State that has seen the PDP winning the governorship?

I have never doubted that I will win the forthcoming Osun Central Senatorial election regardless of who the governor is. The reasons are not far-fetched. I’m from the streets and I understand the politics of my people quite well. I understand them to the extent of knowing their critical needs and putting smiles on their faces as I also listen to their concerns and ask for their opinion on how to help our district. I’m also conscious of the fact that they trust me and they usually support me to the extent that they would reward me with their votes in the coming elections. So, my mind is not ruffled at all because my conscience is clear that I have done right by my constituents.

You must be very happy that APC’s Adegboyega Oyetola was declared winner of the July16 governorship election by the election tribunal

It’s just a case of chicken coming home to roost. As a stakeholder, I will urge all the political actors in Osun State to maintain peace and allow the rule of law to prevail. No one is above the law. Whatever opinion or stand anyone has on this matter should be surrendered before the judiciary. So, I appeal that everyone should maintain calm and be law abiding. I believe that the APC and the former Governor Oyetola will win all other levels of judicial process at the end of the day. There is no doubt that the state is for APC and the people have been with the party for over a long time. The victory at the tribunal is a sign that the APC will be victorious both at the February 25 and March 11 elections across Nigeria. The victory was also a stimulus for the party supporters and I know quite sure that the people of the state will vote for all APC candidates at the general election.

What is your take on the recent presidential election rally of the APC in Osun state?

Let me tell you that the rally was unprecedented in the history of the state. The large crowd of APC supporters and well-wishers was a reassurance that the party is for the state and the state is for the APC. The APC supporters came out enmasse to welcome Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima to the state and showed them their loyalty and support ahead of the forthcoming general election. The exodus has also showed that the party is on ground in Osun State.

Recently, you visited all the local government areas that make up your senatorial district. what was the feedback like?

Well, the people of the senatorial district are very good people and they have been supportive since my election into the National Assembly. The tours have witnessed optimum result as it has showed that representation is about people. The people of have showed their support and commitment to my second term aspiration into the national assembly in view of my past positive quality representation at the Upper chambers. There is no area, be it education, health, job opportunities, empowerment among others that I have not touched since my resumption in the Senate. My people acknowledged these and pledged to vote for my second term in order to continue with the good work. The feedback from the tour was very positive and the people have seen the difference in terms of quality representation. They have taken the slogan “Forward 2023” as a goal that must be achieved and they would demonstrate this during the forthcoming elections.

What have been your achievements so far in the Senate? What have been the gains for the people of Osun Central?

Just as I promised while campaigning, I believe that so far, I have been able to give quality and active representation to Osun Central, notwithstanding being a first timer. I will say without being immodest that the achievements recorded so far have been monumental. The first being my appointment as Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Societies. This is not an ordinary calling, because being a new entrant into the Senate and being made the Chairman of a very strategic Committee speaks volume of the attributes ascribed to me and the role expected of me as a Senator. In short, my uncommon passion for the growth of my constituency has also spurred me to lay a petition titled, ‘Petition on the abandonment of the Osogbo Steel Rolling Company and the Nigeria Machine Tools Limited’ and an appeal for a drastic and immediate action to be taken on their rehabilitation before the Senate for consideration on behalf of Egbe Osogbo Oroki Parapo and the people of Osun Central senatorial district.



While laying the petition before the Senate, I gave a picturesque highlight of the petition which prays for an urgent consideration and intervention by the Senate for the reversal of the sordid fate that has befallen the Osogbo Steel Rolling Company and Nigeria Machine Tools Ltd, both located in Osogbo and the degeneration of the two hitherto foremost factories which are now in total states of neglect, disrepair and their inevitable obsolescence if the neglect continues in the hands of the new owners of the factories who came into their possession after the privatisation exercise carried out by the federal government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) several years ago.



The petition was later referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions by the President of the Senate and prominent people from the Osun Central senatorial district have been invited on two occasions by the Committee to shed more light on the petition. The Committee has also signified his willingness to pay working visits to Osun State to see the actual state of affairs of the two hitherto foremost factories. But for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Committee would have visited Osogbo for an on-site assessment of the factories. Apart from this, I have been able to attract dividends of democracy for the people of my senatorial area. This I want to say cuts across construction of schools at various communities in the senatorial district to health facilities and roads.

I have impacted positively on my constituents. I have not taken the electorates for a ride. I have proved it in so many ways that I am not an ‘Abuja Senator’ as I go home regularly to interface with my people every other week through the APC local and ward meetings.

Less than two weeks after being sworn-in as a member of the 9th Senate, I embarked on my first project which is provision of potable water for people of my senatorial district. I spent my personal allowances on the projects, the excuse of “no fund” will never be my refrain to my people for not doing what is expected of me. I started with the sinking of boreholes in Osogbo, Ikirun, Ila, Okuku and Ilobu. The boreholes were situated at strategic places particularly in markets. Being a ‘town boy’, I feel the pains of market women who ply their trade at Oja Oba in Osogbo, one of the oldest markets in Osogbo. The women were making do with local lamps. Besides polluting the environment, they are also exposed to a myriad of health hazards through inhalation of poisonous gases.

So, I arranged for solar-powered streetlights to be provided and installed at Oja Oba in Osogbo. Rural communities depend largely on agrarian farming. To make farming attractive and profitable, farmers yearn for motorable roads to ferry their produce to different markets. I picked up the gauntlet and started with the grading of feeder roads in Obaagun and Oke Ila in Ifelodun North LCDA and Ifedayo Local Government Area. Towards the end of 2019, I commissioned my senatorial office in Osogbo with liaison offices across Osun Central senatorial district. The liaison offices serve as points of contact