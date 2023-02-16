Patronise Only Filling Stations Selling at Appropriate Prices, Delta Govt Tells Residents





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Delta State Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee has advised citizens to patronise only petrol stations that sell the product at normal prices.

Chairman of the Taskforce and State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Emman Amgbaduba, gave the charge at a news conference in Asaba.

He said buying from those selling at reasonable prices would force others selling at arbitrarily high prices to bring lower their prices.

Amgbaduba said the state government was concerned about scarcity of fuel and other issues affecting livelihood of the people across the state.

“Since our taskforce was put in place and we have gone round the state, we discovered that petrol is becoming more available to our citizens though the queues are still there, but easing out gradually and the price per litre is also coming down, he said.

“Although, some people are still selling at N400 and above per litre, the prices are still coming down and I can inform you that we were represented this morning by a member of our Committee IPMAN, at a meeting with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

“It is our hope that as time goes on, prices will come down further with the availability of more products and the apology of the NNPC Limited and with the promise of NNPC to bring in more petrol. I am sure that the prices will keep coming down.

“I want to crave the indulgence of our citizens in Delta to continue to be patient and patronise petrol stations selling at the very lowest rates, that way it will drive others to bring down their prices when no one patronised them.

“As a government we will continue engage them to ensure that our citizens are not ripped off their hard earned monies.”