Smile Identity Raises $20m in Series B Funding for Pan-African Expansion

Smile Identity, has announced the successful completion of its Series B funding round, raising $20 million. Led by Costanoa and Norrsken22, with participation from Commerce Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Two Culture Capital, Valuestream Ventures, Intercept Ventures, Latitude, Future Africa, and 500 Fintech.

A statement by the company said Lexi Novitske from Norrsken22 would also join Smile Identity’s Board as part of the Series B, adding that this brings Smile Identity’s total funding to $31 million, including $7 million raised in their Series A funding round in 2021.

The statement also noted that Smile Identity would use the funding from its Series B round to expand its product and engineering team, accelerating the development and specialisation of its AI-powered biometrics, document verification, anti-fraud and compliance solutions tailored for African markets.

The statement revealed that the company is growing its existing teams in East, West, and Southern Africa and completing its Pan-African reach with plans to enter Francophone and Arab-speaking markets through localised sales and support.

The statement further explained that the company would continue working closely with regulators and ID authorities to build consumer consent standards into software, enforce African data protection laws, and share data on fraud and financial inclusion trends.

The Chief Executive Officer, Smile Identity, Mark Straub, said: “We believe the majority of people are honest. The challenge in the digital age is to prove this, regardless of how a user onboards-whether via agents, apps, tablets, the web, blockchains or paper forms. We are thrilled to have the support of our partners and investors as we solve this problem across IDs, devices and compliance regimes to ensure Africans are among the most trusted consumers in the world.”

The statement remarked that since their Series A funding round, Smile Identity has completed 50M KYC checks for hundreds of partners across the African continent, helping them to scale their businesses by mitigating fraud and onboarding new customers seamlessly.

The statement revealed that the company offers global coverage with its Document Verification product and has added a Business Verification or “Know-Your-Business” (KYB) solution to its offerings.

The statement noted that in addition, Smile Identity has expanded into South Africa and Uganda and opened offices in London and Cape Town, demonstrating its commitment to connecting Africans to global opportunities.

“Smile Identity is leading the way in Africa’s digital transformation, providing secure and verifiable identities for millions. Under the leadership of CEO Mark Straub, a top-notch team, and an on-the-ground presence across the continent, Smile is positioned to capture a significant share of Africa’s growing $1.5 billion identity and KYC market opportunity. By empowering the continent with a foundation for safe transactions, Smile is driving financial service adoption and shaping the digital economy’s future. – Lexi Novitske”.

According to the statement: “The digital economy is rapidly expanding in Africa, with nearly 600 million internet users already and a target from the African Union of universal digital access by 2030. This presents a tremendous opportunity for the growth of Internet-powered digital and financial services but brings the challenge of preventing bad actors from infiltrating systems and putting user data and money at risk.

“To meet these challenges, businesses and organisations must onboard customers quickly and securely while maintaining compliance across complex and changing regulatory requirements.

“Smile Identity is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions for verifying identity in the digital age. By leveraging proprietary Machine Learning algorithms specifically designed for African devices, faces and data sources, Smile Identity helps businesses and organisations mitigate fraud and ensure compliance with KYC requirements.

“With its technology already adopted by leading companies across banking, fintech, education, agriculture, and e-commerce, Smile Identity is playing a crucial role in helping these organisations verify their customers’ true identities with confidence.”