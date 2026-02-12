Rite Foods Challenges Stakeholders on Clean Energy Adoption

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Rite Foods Limited, the proudly Nigerian and world-class FMCG company, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and clean energy adoption as it marked the 2026 International Day of Clean Energy with a high-level multi-stakeholders’ engagement focused on Nigeria’s energy transition journey and sustainable industrialisation.

The forum, themed “Nigeria’s Clean Energy Transition: Balancing Risks, Trade-offs and Opportunities for Sustainable Growth,” convened government officials, regulators, energy experts, manufacturers, suppliers, sustainability advocates and media to examine practical pathways for integrating renewable energy solutions across Nigeria’s FMCG sector. The engagement was held at the company’s Head Office in Opebi, Lagos.

As a market leader, Rite Foods continues to integrate cleaner and more efficient energy solutions into its manufacturing operations, significantly reducing its carbon footprint while consistently delivering its portfolio of innovative, award-winning brands to consumers nationwide. This approach reflects the company’s ability to balance operational resilience with environmental responsibility within Nigeria’s challenging power landscape.

Speaking at the event, Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods, who declared the event open described clean energy as central to the company’s long-term business strategy.

“At Rite Foods, clean energy is not optional; it is a strategic business imperative. Our approach acknowledges the realities of industrial operations in Nigeria while deliberately pursuing cleaner, more efficient, and more resilient energy solutions that support sustainability, productivity, and business continuity,” he said.

Rite Foods disclosed that 95 per cent of its energy consumption comes from cleaner sources, including natural gas and solar power, with diesel accounting for just 5 per cent of its energy mix. This shift has significantly reduced the company’s reliance on more carbon-intensive fuels across its manufacturing facilities.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr Seleem Adegunwa, in his opening remarks delivered by Mrs. Barong Asiodu, General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, reiterated Rite Foods’ commitment to embedding sustainability into its long-term growth plans while aligning strong business performance with environmental responsibility.

“For us at Rite Foods, energy is a business continuity priority. As the manufacturing landscape evolves, companies must proactively strengthen their energy resilience while reducing environmental impact. Our investments in cleaner energy reflect disciplined long-term thinking about competitiveness, efficiency, and responsible growth. More importantly, we recognize that industry progress accelerates when stakeholders share knowledge and align on practical pathways forward.” Adegunwa said.

Delivering the keynote address, Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State, emphasized clean energy as both an environmental necessity and a strategic economic opportunity for Nigeria.

She explained that Nigeria’s clean energy transition requires a deliberate shift from fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and diesel to sustainable sources including solar, wind, and hydropower, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), the Paris Agreement, and Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which targets net-zero emissions by 2060.

Oshodi highlighted the country’s current energy realities limited electricity access, heavy reliance on biomass for cooking, and the health and environmental consequences of prolonged generator and firewood use. She noted that while delayed transition comes at a high cost to public health, forests, and emissions, a poorly financed rapid transition could also strain economic stability.

Commending Rite Foods for convening the dialogue, Oshodi described the engagement as timely and impactful, praising the company for demonstrating strong private-sector leadership in advancing Nigeria’s clean energy agenda. She added that industry-led initiatives such as this play a critical role in strengthening national economic growth, industrial resilience, and Africa’s competitiveness.

She further outlined ongoing national and sub-national initiatives, including the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan, expansion of domestic solar manufacturing, the issuance of a ₦50 billion green bond, and Lagos State’s clean energy projects such as solar street lighting, solar-powered public facilities, electric public transport, biodigesters, and the 80 million Clean Cookstoves Initiative.

A panel discussion featuring Olufemi Ajileye, General Manager Operations, Rite Foods, Olumide Idowu, climate advocate, Shofela Akinbode, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Special Duties and Climate Change, and Eustace Onuegbu, Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability expert, explored policy frameworks, technological innovation, financing models, and the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable industrial growth.

Highlighting the operational impact of this transition, Femi Ajileye, General Manager, Operations, Rite Foods Limited, noted that sustainability is embedded within the company’s production systems.

“Clean and efficient energy systems are fundamentally about smarter operations. Investments in energy efficiency in the long run lower total cost of ownership, even if initial capital costs are higher. They also reduce maintenance costs and improve asset lifespan, which in-turn, enhance predictability in energy spending.

For a manufacturer like us, this translates into stronger cost leadership, improved margins, and the ability to reinvest savings into innovation, quality, and market expansion.” he stated.

Beyond energy sourcing, the company has adopted disciplined energy management practices that deliver low energy intensity per unit of production, outperforming typical industry benchmarks. Continuous investments in modern equipment, automation, and process optimization have further strengthened cost efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced manufacturing competitiveness.

The event also featured goodwill messages from representatives of the Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance (FBRA), Federal Ministry of Environment, Sterling One Foundation, and GZI Industries, reinforcing the value of strong public-private partnerships in accelerating Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

Experts at the forum agreed that Nigeria’s transition to clean energy must be balanced, inclusive, and data-driven, shifting from linear energy use to circular systems that promote innovation, green jobs, and inclusive access.

“If managed wisely, clean energy will not slow Nigeria’s growth rather it will redefine it,” they concluded.

Rite Foods’ leadership in sustainability and innovation has earned the company several recognitions, including Outstanding FMCG Corporate Brand of the Year at the Edge Awards, as well as multiple honours at the Sustainability, Innovation and Social Impact (SISA) Awards and the SERAS Awards, reinforcing its position as a proudly Nigerian brand driving responsible and future-focused growth.