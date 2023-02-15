Policeman, Party Supporters Injured, as Guber Debate Turns Bloody in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The governorship debate in Sokoto State on Wednesday turned bloody as the supporters of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and that of opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) engaged in physical combat as scores of people including a police man were injured.

The debate which was organized by Voice Of America (VOA) Hausa Service was held at the auditorium of Usman Danfodio University , Sokoto.

Trouble started after governorship candidates of five political parties, PDP, APC, NNPP, ADP and Labour Party reeled out their manifestoes to the people.

Some supporters of APC who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity blamed the moderator and said he was responsible for the crisis because he was trying to favour Peoples Democratic party .

One of the APC supporters maintained that in an atmosphere where you have different political parties how would you only give opportunity to PDP to ask questions.

He explained that the moderator should be held responsible for the chaos.

In a swift reaction, a PDP chieftainl who also spoke on condition of anonymity said the moderator had not done anything wrong blaming, the chaos on APC.

He said it was the nature of APC in the state, stressing that the party is known for thuggery and violence.

He said APC had mutilated all PDP billboards and posters across the state.

He explained that despite provocation the PDP leaders in the state had been telling their supporters to remain calm.

He challenged APC to campaign on issues instead of engaging in violence, wondering if they killed in the name of politics, who will they govern if they eventually win the election?