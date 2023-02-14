Otegbeye Promise to Revisit People-oriented Projects

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Biyi Otegbeye, has promised the people of the state a rebirth of people-oriented projects if elected governor in the next month election.

According to a statement issued by the Director Media and Publicity of Biyi Otegbeye Campaign Organisation, Otegbeye made the promise during his campaign tour of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has been accused of deliberately destroying legacy projects in Egbaland and stalling development in the Ogun Central senatorial district of the state.

This was stated last Sunday during the campaign tour of the ADC in Odeda Local Government Area.

Speaking at the palace of the Olu of Odeda, Oba David Olusola, Otegbeye said the incoming administration would revisit those legacy projects in Egbaland, which have been maliciously abandoned by the current administration

He said the legacy projects initiated by the predecessor of Abiodun’s administration have been abandoned, like the airport project scheduled for Wasimi.

The ADC chieftain said: “An airport was scheduled already in the Wasinmi area of Egbaland and preliminary works are ongoing, but was systematically killed for reasons that are not clear till today.”

He reasoned that the Wasinmi airport project was being funded by the federal government and did not have to be stopped because the state government wanted to build another.

Otegbeye said the two airports, which are of different types, can coexist in the state “and will significantly enhance our status and position the state as an economic hub in the West African sub-region.”

He also berated Abiodun for abandoning the 250 bed specialist hospital which was built and equipped by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“In what has become a worrisome tradition, another of such projects being allowed to rot away is the hospital at Okemosan in Abeokuta. Notwithstanding any explanation the government may have for that mindless abandonment, the fact remains that it is a good idea that already had huge investment in it,” he said.

Otegbeye assured the people that his administration would correct many of such anomalies in various sectors of our socioeconomic life when it comes on board by May 29.