 Messi, Mbappe Fit for Bayern’s Visit to PSG Tonight

Christophe Galtier has been handed a timely boost with both Lionel Messi and

Kylian Mbappe training ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich

Both Messi and Mbappe had been doubts for the first leg at the Parc des Princes tonight.

The Argentine picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France last week, with it reported in the days after that he could be set to miss the game on Tuesday night.

Galtier was pictured deep in conversation with Mbappe as they walked out onto the training ground.

The two players were pictured in training yesterday morning as the squad were put through their final paces ahead of the first instalment of what promises to be an exciting last-16 tie.

Manager Galtier will welcome the potential return of both to his squad with pressure beginning to ramp up on his position at the club.

Marco Verratti, who also missed the trip to Monaco, owing to a hip injury, also trained.

The players appeared in a jovial mood on a brisk morning in the Parisian suburbs, with Messi and Neymar sharing a laugh with other members of the squad.

The players were pictured taking part in what appeared to be a casual rondo before Galtier put his final touches on their preparations for Tuesday night’s tie.

PSG have endured a difficult start to the New Year, with the club having lost four times already – including defeats at Lens and Rennes in the league and rivals Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France.

Speaking after their latest defeat, which leaves them looking over their shoulders at Marseille in second and Monaco just back in third, Galtier said he was ‘furious’ with the catastrophic’ start to the game and urged his players to bounce back quickly’ against Bayern Munich.

“I am furious because the start is catastrophic,” he told Amazon Prime Video. “We had hope with the goal and we concede a third on a transition. Going back to 3-1 is more complicated.

“There is anger. There were absentees, a virus. It’s a difficult time for everyone, the players and the fans.”

“We have a big meeting on Tuesday (against Bayern Munich) and we need to regain energy, confidence and available players,” Marquinhos added.

“After a disappointment, we know that we have to bounce back quickly,” he said. “We have to talk to each other, let everyone look at each other to see what they can do better.

“You must not let go. We lost the cup, we have the Champions League, we are first in the championship… why would we give up now?’

