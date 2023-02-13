Police Mourn as AIG Lawan Jimeta, Zone 5, Dies

*IG: Late officer poetic philosopher, authored collection of poems

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Police high command, weekend, announced the passing of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Benin Zone, AIG Lawan Jimeta.

A statement by Force Headquarters signed by Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the senior police officer died in the early hours of yesterday, February 12, 2023, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, after a brief illness.



“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, on behalf of the Force Management team and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of a great poet and philosopher, a passionate officer and peace lover, AIG Lawan Tank Jimeta, which occurred in the early hours of today, Sunday 12th February, 2023, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, after a brief illness.

“AIG Jimeta, who hailed from Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, served in various administrative, investigative, training, and operational capacities during his almost 34 years stint in the policing career,” it said.



According to the statement, he was a one-time director of peacekeeping, commissioner of police in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Edo and Bauchi State Commands, Commandant Police Academy, and was until his death the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Benin, Edo State.

The late AIG enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 and was a dedicated officer with a great passion for training and mentorship in the field of security intelligence and peace support operations.



“A philosopher and poet per excellence, he has a collection of poems tagged ‘Song of the Peacekeeper’ to his credit, and has featured on every edition of the police publication, ‘New Dawn’ magazine’ as a guest poet.

“The Inspector-General of Police acknowledges his ingenuity and commitment to duty. He hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow course mates, and friends of the deceased AIG, who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays earnestly for the repose of his soul,” the statement stated.