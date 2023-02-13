 OF BVAS TECHNOLOGY, ELECTIONS AND DEMOCRACY

The 2023 election is vulnerable to various security threats that could compromise its integrity, writes Felix Oladeji

Democracy thrives on the willingness and ability of the people to participate in the political process. The political environment is expected to be free of inhibitions that obstruct freedom of expression. Political participation, political culture and political education are all critical elements of successful democracy. Technology is increasingly playing an invaluable role in encouraging citizens to participate in the political process. It makes information dissemination easy and fast. Thus, political culture and political education are simultaneously being promoted by technology. Politicians have begun to deploy technology in their electioneering activities. Nowadays, candidates use social media to attract supporters. Every clever aspirant uses Facebook and Twitters to engage and influence the electorate. The same technology is also used to distribute contents that can put their opponents in bad light. Furthermore, the electoral commission has started relying heavily on technology in the administration of elections in Nigeria. Technology is used to capture the biometric features of voters, manage the register of voters, and verify the identity of voters on Election Day. To a very large extent, technology has eliminated the incidence of ghost voters. In spite of these aforementioned benefits, technology can also serve negative political purposes.

The 2023 general election in Nigeria presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities for ensuring a secure and fair electoral process. On one hand, the country has made significant progress in recent years in improving the transparency and integrity of its electoral system. However, on the other hand, a number of multidimensional security threats continue to undermine the stability and legitimacy of the electoral process.

One of the most significant challenges facing Nigeria in the 2023 election is the threat of political violence and intimidation. This can take many forms, including the use of armed groups to intimidate voters, the use of state security forces to suppress opposition parties, and the use of propaganda and disinformation to manipulate public opinion. All of these tactics can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and the confidence of voters in the fairness and legitimacy of the election.

Another major challenge facing Nigeria in the 2023 election is the threat of cyber-attacks and interference. With the increasing reliance on electronic voting systems and the growing use of social media platforms to spread information and propaganda, the risk of cyber-attacks and manipulation of the electoral process has increased significantly. This can include the use of social media bots and trolls to spread false information and propaganda, as well as the targeting of critical infrastructure, such as election servers, to disrupt the electoral process.

As Nigeria anticipates a more transparent election in the upcoming 2023 general election, the Electoral Act (2022) has transferred the mandate of introducing technology into the electioneering process to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Electoral Act 2022). Although voting will still be cast manually via the ballot paper casting and open secret voting method, INEC has introduced different technologies at specific stages of the election process. These technologies were introduced at the pre- election stage, election stage, and post-election stage.

For each of the stages one of the four interdependent technologies will be applied: INEC Voters Enrolment Device (IVED), Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing (IReV).

However, the outcome of the Tribunal over the gubernatorial election in Osun State is equally a vindication that BVAs only lost the vote count and not the election. This suggest that there is a high tendency that cyber-attacks will be focused on both the BVAS and IReV. The objective of a cyber-attack on the BVAS will be to prevent the snapped results sheet from being transmitted to INEC Server. A cyber-attack on the IReV portal may include modification of the results on the portal or the disruption of the IReV Portal from the public. Notwithstanding, the modification of the results sheet may only be possible with the cooperation of a malicious insider, but disruption can be done with or without a malicious insider. The potency of risk that INEC should mitigate lies heavily in the possibility of both the cyber and political actors having an insider within INEC.

There is a slim connection between the BVAS and IReV portal which is the transmission of results. However, the technological process for transmitting the captured election result sheet is a complex process that involves sending the captured sheet through several servers before it gets to the IReV portal. Hence the need to ensure that the integrity of the captured result sheet is secured. The introduction of technology in the electioneering process now means that the concern in addition to INEC Adhoc personnel will now include the technological devices that will ensure the process is transparent. While it will be difficult or impossible to bring down all the personnel before the election, it is quite easy to bring down the technologies using a denial-of-service attack methodology.

Whereas, Social Engineering & Insider threat is generally the most important and difficult threat to handle because it is focused on personnel to be used during the electioneering process. All the technological threats outlined above somehow depend on social engineering and insiders’ threat to be easily and effectively carried out.

The 2023 general election in Nigeria is shaping up to be a critical moment in the country’s political history. As the nation prepares to choose its next leaders, it is essential that the electoral process is fair, transparent, and secure. However, a range of multidimensional threats to election security are emerging that could undermine the integrity of the vote and the legitimacy of the outcome. The 2023 general election in Nigeria is expected to be a significant event that will shape the future of the country. However, it is also vulnerable to various security threats that could compromise the integrity of the election. These threats can come in different forms.

One major security threat is the use of cyber-attacks to disrupt the electoral process. This can include hacking into voter databases, manipulating voter registration systems, and spreading misinformation online. These attacks can undermine the credibility of the election and lead to confusion and mistrust among voters.

Physical violence is another significant security threat in Nigeria’s elections. This can include attacks on polling stations, voter intimidation, and violence against candidates and their supporters. These acts of violence can create a sense of fear and insecurity among voters, leading to low turnout and potential manipulation of the election outcome.

Voter intimidation is also a significant security threat in Nigeria’s elections. This can include threats or coercion to influence voters to cast their ballots in a particular way or to stay away from the polls altogether. This can lead to a distorted election outcome and undermine the legitimacy of the election. There are indications that citizens (including women & youth) in opposing political parties in Nigeria may not have a conducive electoral space for electioneering ahead of the 2023 elections. Some of the incumbent state governors including Rivers, Akwa Ibom, etc., are either out rightly denying opposing political parties access to public facilities (such as stadia, schools) for campaigns; or using administrative instruments like executive orders to fix exorbitant usage fees (N5 million) that are huge enough to side-line them (especially those without the financial wherewithal). This will likely stifle the electoral space for active participation of female and youth candidates and will place them at a disadvantage against their competitors in the ruling political parties who have access to the treasury of the state.

Hence, there is urgent need for the federal government through the National Broadcasting Regulatory Commission to establish a media fact-checking tools like the Politifacts which finds out when politicians are making false claims; Truth-O-Meter that tells the voters whether the politician is saying the truth or not, and Flip-O- Meter that tells when politicians are flip-flopping promises during campaign. This is because fact- checkers treats people as rational actors – it equips eligible voters with right information needed to make right and informed political decisions. As a corollary, fact-checker would help political actors to articulate issue-based campaign programmes reflecting the peculiar challenges of Nigerian state rather than relying on disinformation, misinformation and hate speeches as viable means of gaining access to political power.

Nigeria’s anti- graft agencies should partner with the INEC to evolve a robust collaborative mechanism for undertaking detailed and effective monitoring of political and electoral financing in Nigeria. Such collaborative frameworks should be deployed towards preventing and punishing corrupt practices such as vote buying. In addition, voter education campaigns should be expanded to counteract the effects of vote buying on voting behaviour.

Also, state security and intelligence outfits need to discreetly and proactively neutralise violent youth wings or militias of politicians and political parties to prevent their mobilisation or deployment for political thuggery and election-related violence. This requires timely conduct of threat assessment, profiling of criminal elements or political thugs, proactive deployment for visibility policing, and strategic communication to counter violent incentives and narratives.

Lastly, civil society organisations and media practitioners should initiate robust engagement with government agencies to evolve an acceptable guideline as a useful framework for promoting a culture of responsible use of social media in Nigeria. This will encourage users to exercise due diligence to avoid perpetrating unwholesome acts or sharing content in the social media that is capable of creating tension and violence before, during and after the elections.

Oladeji writes from Lagos