Nnamani Taking Bullets for Supporting Tinubu

For supporting All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, is being punished by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, over alleged anti-party activities. Sunday Aborisade reports

Since Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State emerged as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress for the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election, his friend who served as governor of Enugu State from 1999 to 2007, has not hidden his preference for the APC candidate above the flagbearer of his own party, Atiku Abubakar, a situation that had earned him, an instant expulsion from the main opposition party.

The National Working Committee of the PDP, weilded the big stick against Nnamani on February 10 after reviewing it’s earlier decision taken on January 28, this year, to suspend the Senator and six others, based on the report of its National Disciplinary Committee, which recommended their suspension.

In a statement signed by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, the party said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“Those expelled from the Party are: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani – (Enugu State) and Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State)

“Others are: Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.”

The PDP explained that the decision of its NWC was sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1) (g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule,” the party added.

However, in a swift reaction, the Senator who has secured the PDP ticket to contest the Enugu East Senatorial District, in the forthcoming National Assembly elections has described his expulsion from the party as a joke taken too far.

Nnamani in an open letter to the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) specifically said Ayu and his team had no powers to suspend or expel him from the party.

Nnamani’s letter to the PDP NWC was signed by his Counsel Olusegun O. Jolaawo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He stated that the NWC has no powers to suspend or expel him except the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Nnamani said the Ayu-led NWC did not follow due process and strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and therefore lacked the powers to suspend or expel him as a member of the National Assembly.

He quoted copiously the relevant sections of the PDP constitution breached by the Ayu led NWC.

Part of the letter read, “Article 57(7) Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly,

“Provided that nothing in this Constitution shall preclude or invalidate any complaint submitted through the National Working Committee to the National Executive Committee concerning any person whatsoever.

“Article 59(3) Notwithstanding any other provision of this Constitution relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level except the National Executive Committee shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Ambassadors, Special Advisers or member of any of the legislative houses.

“On 20 January, 2023, the NWC conducted preliminary disciplinary hearing against our client and approved his suspension from the party for one month, purportedly acting pursuant to Article 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP.

“It is evident on the basis of Articles 57(7) and 59(3) of the Constitution of your party excerpted above, that no organ of the party, including the National Working Committee, has the competence to entertain any question of discipline against our client, except the National Executive Committee of the party.

“Quite apart from the obvious and undeniable fact that the purported proceeding of the National Working Committee of your party held on 20 January, 2023 and the decision reached there at suspending our client from the party is null and void, as our client was neither invited to the meeting nor given the opportunity to be heard before the decision against him was taken.

“See Article 57(6) of the Constitution of your party, the National Working Committee lacks the requisite powers to entertain any question of discipline against our client to the extent of suspending or expelling him from the party.

“The proceeding and decision reached at the meeting of the National Working Committee of your Party which was held on 20 January, 2023 is therefore, both illegal and a nullity.

“It therefore gives us great concern, that your proposed disciplinary hearing of 8 February, 2023 as stated in your letter of 1st February, 2023, is built and erected on the illegal and invalid meeting and decision taken by the National Working Committee of your Party at its meeting of 20 January, 2023, suspending our client from the Party.

“Your letter to our client dated 1st February, 2023 made it abundantly clear that the complaint against our client was made to your committee by the National Working Committee.

“However, by virtue of the proviso to Article 57(7) of the Constitution of your Party, the National Working Committee is required to make complaint on any disciplinary matter against a member of the National Assembly, only to the National Executive Committee of the Party. Your committee has not claimed to be the National Executive Committee of the PDP and in fact, is not.

“Your committee therefore, has no powers under the Constitution of the Party (under which you claim to be proceeding against our client) to entertain or hear any question of discipline against our client as he is a member of the National Assembly. Only a properly constituted National Executive Committee of the party can entertain such question of discipline against him.

“We therefore, urge you to reconsider your proposed disciplinary hearing against our client and abort it immediately.

“We have only requested your committee to comply strictly with the clear provisions of the Constitution of the Party under which you claim to be proceeding. Your proposed disciplinary hearing of 8 February, 2023 is wholly erected on illegality and your committee equally has no powers under the Constitution of the party to invite our client for the purpose of entertaining any disciplinary matter against him.”

Meanwhile, keen watchers of the political developments in the country would obviously notice that Nnamani has been consistently making public statements, explaining why Tinubu should be elected as Nigeria’s next president.

He had defended Tinubu’s health status, his competence and had gone further to tell his kinsmen in Igboland that they should support the APC candidate and wait for their own time in the nearest future.

On November 23, last year, Nnamani in a statement, said Tinubu’s reforms and mentorship as governor from 1999- 2007 transformed Lagos State.

He described Tinubu as a great mentor who has guided numerous mentees from various states, from political boyhood to political adulthood in his capacity as a political mentor.

Nnamani added that Tinubu has repeatedly proven himself to be a professional politician and the greatest political leader and mentor; who built the necessary bridges, paid his dues, and nurtured political heavyweights.

Part of the statement, personally signed by him, read: “Before I talk about the leadership and mentoring philosophies of the governors from the class of 1999, I want to first shed some important insight on what political leadership and mentoring is all about, as opposed to godfatherism, which has been the norm for teeming youths. We must understand that effective leadership requires a variety of abilities.

“A successful leader, according to Thomas Paine, is one who understands when to take the initiative, follow others and step aside. Successful strategic plans for the present and future are created by competent leaders who build a shared vision for the future, they discuss how to get what is required while also taking into account what is desired.

“A competent leader develops support for their plans in order to involve people and groups in the decision-making and policy-enactment processes.

“Similar to how different organisations require different kinds of leaders tailored to their needs, local, state, and federal governments require political leaders who can translate divergent viewpoints and conflicting interests into laws and practices that to advance equality and opportunity for all.

“People are believed to follow a leader who will take them where they want to go, but a competent leader will also take them to where they should go.

“I can’t help but feel that when Tinubu and his Transition Working Group began what will be remembered as Nigeria’s largest political reform, which elevated Lagos State to one of the biggest economic centers in Africa, the majority of residents of Lagos State did not envision the city as it is today after living through three decades of military rule, during which they witnessed first hand a crumbling health system, collapsing school buildings, poor social services, and the rest.

“The city-boy (Tinubu) substantially enhanced the lives of individuals who reside in Lagos State with his visionary reforms in the health, school, justice, works, and infrastructure sectors, which we have reviewed in the past weeks.

“Tinubu has guided numerous mentees from various states from political boyhood to political adulthood in his capacity as a political mentor. A trait transformational leaders like Tinubu and the class of 1999 governors have. Tinubu mentees have gone on to hold various leadership positions in Nigeria.

“But we cannot discuss some of his mentees who has been nurtured from political boyhood to adulthood without mentioning our very own Anambra Son, Ben Akabueze, whom Tinubu influenced his appointment as the commissioner for economic planning and budget in Lagos state after seeing his achievements as the CEO of NAL Bank Plc, (now Sterling Bank Plc).

“Ben Akabueze, a well-known chartered accountant through Tinubu rose through the ranks to become the Director General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Budget Office.

“Currently serving as Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare of Oyo State served as Tinubu’s special adviser on media.

“After eight years as governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, who also served as Lagos State commissioner for works under Tinubu, is currently Nigeria’s Minister of Interior.The philosopher king and consummate intellectual former Governor of Ekiti state Kayode Fayemi will always come to mind.

“Similarly, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, who was Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, before serving as Lagos State governor, is currently the Minister for Works and Housing, while the current governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, served as Tinubu’s commissioner for commerce.

“Tinubu’s first Chief of Staff, Alhaji Lai Mohammed from Kwara state is currently serving as Minister for Information and Culture.

“While The Right Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, Current Speaker of the House of Representatives, was first elected to the House in 2003 courtesy of Tinubu.

“Don’t forget, our own Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, served as Lagos State attorney general and commissioner for justice during Tinubu’s tenure.

“While leaders in comfortable conditions offer an even easier life whether they can provide it or not, revolutionary situations like the fight for Nigeria’s democracy prior to 1999 forged exceptional leaders like Tinubu and many others who demand great work ethics, confidence and ‘can do spirit’ .

“Because of Tinubu’s mentoring philosophy and motivation to finding the best brains from wherever to complete the required job, Lagos State is what it is today.

“In today’s political sphere, our inability to distinguish between confidence and competence, our attraction to charismatic people, and our inability to withstand the allure of narcissistic people have led several nations to elect individuals with no background in politics to the highest office in their various countries, thereby turning a bad situation worse.”

Nnamani therefore opined that “Nigeria’s current dispensation calls for ready and experienced hands like Tinubu and not beginners to lead the nation to greater heights.”

Similarly, the former governor of Enugu State, in another statement he signed some time in October last year, advised the Igbo to reflect on the looming reality of Tinubu, emerging as president.

Nnamani stated this in the piece titled “The Igbo Insularity and it’s Yoruba Wahala,” made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to him, it was not too late for the Igbo to reflect on, and carefully x-ray the imminent reality of Tinubu winning the 2023 presidential election.

Nnamani in the piece, asked the Igbo several questions bordering on their relationship with the Yoruba.

The Senator, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, noted that the Yoruba were not the problem of the Igbo.

His words: “How did the Igbo get to this? Who sold this massive Con job? Who are the snake oil salesmen?

“Why the perceived mistrust of the Yoruba? We never fought? Our properties never seized? Our businesses thriving in their Homelands? Blossoming inter-marriages with multiple offsprings? Common language etymology.”

He further said, “They stayed out of Nigeria/Biafra war until the Benin expedition. Fajuyi died for Ironsi’s sake. Bola Tinubu gave his financial life line to Igbo Ben Akabueze.”

Nnamani added that President Olusegun Obasanjo had highly dependent Igbo people including himself, that the retired general was mentoring.

The Senator said, “He (Obabsanjo) calls me son and seriously shared confidentiality with me. That I will carry with me to the Lord’s vineyard.

“Our properties were returned immediately in the second quarter of 1970 with collected rent and interests.

“The ‘ontogeny’ of our revered kolanut Yoruba. My brothers where is the disconnect? Okpara and our forebears saw it. The NCNC/ NPC alliance was a colossal failure for South East. Ditto NPN/NPP. History repeats.

“Action Group/National Council of Nigerian Citizens alliance 1956/57 was aborted. It could have provided Chief executive to either party. The AG/ NCNC alliance in United Progressive Grand Alliance, Awolowo and Okpara mired in Pre 66 Coup imbroglio.

“The Unity Party of Nigeria/National Peoples Party alliance could have done the same. The threat of Ekwueme Presidency writers claim added Filip to collapse of the Third Republic.

“When you shift power to Yoruba, you don’t go to Kwara or Kogi, you go to South-West. But the weakness of the South-East zone is patently obvious such that they throw any bones to us and we bite.

“We must always be expected to show gratitude for any pittance. After all we were spared with “no victor , no vanquished” We should be happy and don’t worry.

“We can always resort to spare parts and hugging containers. For this ongoing political expedition, my Igbo people have suffered the consequences of sociopolitical Insularity.

He categorically stated that “the two political parties with emotional capture of my people will lose the Presidential election.

“The Igbo are out of the power echelon of an African State they helped found. Product of self injury and own goal. We need a restart. Based on a paradigm shift. Careful but calculated risk.”

He cautioned that “the Igbo has to retrace the steps of Okpara and Awolowo, The United Progressive Grand Alliance.

He said, “An Igbo-Yoruba Alliance. It is not late for the Igbo to reflect on and carefully X-Ray the looming reality of a President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

On October 10 last year, Nnamani in another statement said Tinubu, was medically fit to govern Nigeria.

The medical doctor and surgeon, said “Tinubu had no health challenge as erroneously being speculated” and insisted that the former Lagos State Governor’s health can not in any way affect the discharge of his responsibilities as President.

The Senator said, “I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s Glory that he returned in superb health.

“I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and fantom infirmities. Rather, I lend my voice in celebrating his giant strides in governance, reforms and local administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.

“As a medical professional, with honour, I attest to his good health and capacity. Tinubu has a robust general system, acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“A bubbling and vivacious personality his confidence easily apparent, sharing and transferable. Engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to rumble.”

He reaffirmed his acquaintance with Tinubu over the years which is without prejudice to his current political commitments.

Nnamani, in another post on his verified Facebook page on August 10, 2022, gave comprehensive reasons he was supporting Tinubu.

The post read, “Bola Tinubu, the 12th governor of Lagos State, was a co-governor with me (1999–2007). As colleagues we worked together in pioneering the first meetings of Conferences of Southern Governors which we interchanged hosting the first and second and visited Enugu for the meetings.

“That meeting brought to the front burner, issues of Federalism both Physical and Fiscal. I still remember the educative contributions of Gov. Bisi Akande.

“I must confess of occasional envy as we interchanged ideas and implemented reform decisions. He had more resources and quickly implemented the full requirements of ACCESS to Justice reform project. Making the Lagos State Criminal Justice System, one of the best in Africa.

“The Judges stopped writing physical notes. More advanced vehicles were provided and participation in Conferences guaranteed. Our two Attorneys General worked closely. Mrs Gloria Egbuji steered us through Access to Justice Program, the now famous Dr. Joe Abah assisted and supervised under the direction of DFID.

“I recall a National Competition on Reform advances amongst States covering Governance, Transparencies, Budgeting and Ease of doing business. Supervised by the Economic Adviser to the President (a guy from Benue State), DFID and other development partners also participated.

“Enugu emerged tops, followed closely by either Lagos State or the FCT. Enugu also established the first Poverty Reduction Study, Review, Guidelines and Implementation before the Federal Government or indeed any other State, verified by Dr Joe Abah, former DFID staff in Enugu. Enugu tried considering our Financial dilemma. The Justice system also paid close attention to Women and Children welfare.

“Both governments pioneered Development Centers. For obvious political reasons he was denied due Federal allocations for years. He kept ploughing on!

“His Justice sector also provided jobs to many spouses of non Lagosians working and residing in Lagos. I had cause to engage with him on jobs for Enugu spouses. In the Education Sector, he introduced Tutor General and raised the bar for earning by teachers. In Enugu we approved that Primary School Teachers could rise to level 16.

“We also approved elevation for those who obtained graduate qualifications. I also admired his pupil Governor for a day. Somehow I never got to it. Tinubu also directly intervened in Enugu spouses who had issues as teachers.

“In the Health Sector, I faintly recall a Soyinka heading his HIV program and later becoming Health Commissioner! As a doctor I kept tab on his strides in my professional area. With a modern Disease Surveillance system and Emergency Medicine program in place.

“He put in programs cordinating health and Justice for abused women and children. Tinubu had first class social work response program. His reform advocacy was second to Enugu State. I had the advantage of background but gravely limited by resources. He left a lasting legacy of hard work in Lagos State in infrastructure (roads and housing).

“When Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor, Lagos state’s IGR rose from 600 million Naira per month to over 8 billion Naira per month.

“He had an impressive track record as a governor; his state contributed more than 30% to our country’s GDP, accounted for more than 65% of industrial investment in Nigeria, 80% of its international trade, and collected more than 60% of the country’s value-added tax.

“In the area of Human capacity, his mentorship was first class and his mentees have spread out and like little acorns many have become giant oak trees in Nigeria’s political firmaments.

“Just like in Enugu we appointed non Enugu people (avoiding the meaningless and retrogressive anathema “non indigene”) I recall my brother Ben Akabueze being a repository of the financial and economic secrets of “Yoruba” Tinubu Lagos State Government.

“Fashola, Osinbajo, Aregbosola, Fayemi, etc. All first class with A-game always. I vigorously oppose, protest and detest the shameless campaigns and parody targeting Tinubu’s health.

“As a Health worker I am amazed by the ignorance, foolishness, wickedness and callousness of these idiotic operators.

“I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity. As the GenZ grow and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors.

“Get it folks, life is turn by turn limited (apology Uncle Bode). These actions which bleed my heart personally are of public records.

“History and The Almighty will be very harsh to these bad political comedians. Since we all desire a better Nigeria, our politics should be grounded in facts and reliable evidence.

“This is the only way we can advance this nation. Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the MOST successful Governor in modern Nigeria bar none. Result of combination of may truisms some beyond him.

“Permit me to mention some past presidents who stood out for being able to contribute to the growth and greatness of their countries despite health issues. The first person on my lineup is:- John F. Kennedy (JFK). JFK actually experienced almost daily discomfort,

“He had digestive issues, allergies, and a persistent back condition that necessitated several operations and was made worse by his participation in World War II. He had medical sequelae of hypoadrenalism, anemia, low blood pressure, etc essentially later determined to be Addison’s disease.

“Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) the longest serving president of the United States of America served his term as president on a wheelchair this was as a result of polio diagnosis when he was 39yrs old in 1921.

“Despite his health Roosevelt guided the country through the Great Depression and World War II, two of the biggest crises of the 20th century.

“He significantly increased the federal government’s authority through a number of initiatives and reforms known as the New Deal.

“He was also a key figure in the successful campaign to eradicate Japanese militarism and German National Socialism. Woodrow Wilson.

“After World War I, Woodrow Wilson founded the League of Nations (1914–18). He oversaw the passage of laws outlawing child labor and the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. Wilson’s mouth was sagging on one end in 1919, a sign of a partial stroke, according to a doctor, by October 1919, he was partially paralyzed.

“Dwight D. Eisenhower, elected in 1952, American remembered his era as the “happy days” one which they enjoyed nothing but a booming economy. It is important to note that he was already suffering from abdominal adhesions resulting from a 1923 appendectomy and in 1956 during his second term He was diagnosed for having Crohn’s disease, a severe digestive condition that called for surgery.

“Eisenhower has a stroke shortly after that in 1957. Americans were able to enjoy a booming economy regardless of his health.

“Ronald Reagan, even though there isn’t much proof that the 40th president had Alzheimer’s while he served as commander in chief, suspicions of dementia followed Reagan during his first presidential campaign, where the 69-year-age old’s attracted a lot of attention as he was the oldest incoming president.

“Regardless, being referred to as “the great communicator” By negotiating effectively with Congress, Reagan was able to pass legislation that boosted employment, reduced inflation, and strengthened the nation’s defense.

“H.E . Bola Tinubu needs to work on improving relationships with many others especially my people the Igbo. He needs to lead by advocacy, example, practice and open-mindedness in assuaging the feeling and ongoing hostility to the Igbo in Lagos, Nnamani stated.

The massive support for Tinubu even got Nnamani, a slot in the APC Presidential Campaign Council

Defending the development then, a former PDP governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Dr. Josef Onoh, gave reasons for Nnamani’s inclusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign council of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

According to Onoh, even though Nnamani belongs to the PDP, he has come to share affinity with Tinubu in many ways, particularly since both of them became governors of their respective states between 1999 and 2007.

He recalled that Tinubu and Nnamani commenced the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum which has now crystallized into a major political force for balancing of power in the Nigeria federation.

He further recalled that it was at the same Southern Governors Forum meeting hosted by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba that took a decision that the next President of Nigeria should come from Southern Nigeria, despite any political party affiliation.

Onoh said he however regretted that the initial host of that Southern Governor’s meeting, Okowa, capitulated, sold out a decision taken in his house and went behind to negotiate for a selfish vice presidential slot to the detriment of the entire Southern Nigeria.

It is very obvious and certain that the expulsion of Nnamani from the PDP cannot stop him from contesting next week’s election. Whether the Senator will defect to the APC after the poll, remain for now, in the realm of speculation.