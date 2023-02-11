Group Urges Eno to Stop Parading Himself as Akwa Ibom PDP Guber Candidate

A pro-democracy group, Akwa Ibom Democracy and Civic Rights Coalition, has called on the erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, to quit parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party having been sacked as PDP candidate by a court of competent jurisdiction.

An Abuja Federal High Court had on January 20, 2023 delivered a judgment in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS1295/2022, nullifying the nomination of Eno as the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

The court held that Hon. Michael Enyong was able to prove his case against Eno beyond reasonable doubt and ought to be declared the authentic and rightful candidate of PDP in the state.

The presiding judge, Fadima Aminu, had further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accord Enyong recognition, issue him a nomination form or publish his name as Akwa Ibom State gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

In a statement signed by the Convener, Bertrand Ekpeyong, the group noted that Eno has refused to obey the court order but has been seen going round the state campaigning as the PDP gubernatorial candidate in contempt of court.

It alleged that Eno and the Udom-led PDP administration have entrenched a culture of serious rascality and utter disregard to court pronouncements and rule of law.

The group urged the PDP and Eno to stop lying to the public over a judgment that is clear and unambiguous.

It also decried the desperation of Eno and PDP to approach the Federal High Court for a stay of execution of its earlier judgment while the case was already pending at the Court of Appeal.

The group further stated that such act clearly amounts to a blatant abuse of court processes.

“In his wisdom, Justice Obiora Egwuatu declined their plea, stating that the case was already before the Court of Appeal and adjourned the matter till 15th March 2023, pending an update on the proceedings at Court of Appeal.

“Despite all of these, Umo Eno and his crew have been junketing the length and breadth of the state campaigning and asking people to vote for him, a clear reflection of the scorn and disdain they have for the justice system and the courts of the land,” The statement read.

The group called on Eno to desist from this flagrant disregard for the rule of law, adding that a man who aspires to hold a high office like that of the executive governor of Akwa Ibom State must show himself to be above board and maintain a high degree of regard for the laws of the land.