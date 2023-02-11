Fuel/Naira Scarcity:  Ogun Begins Distribution of Food to Vulnerable Residents 

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Poised to cushion the effects of fuel and naira scarcity, the Ogun State Government has announced its readiness to begin the distribution of 400,000 food items to the vulnerable residents of the state.

The Governor,Dapo Abiodun, disclosed the plan of rhe government,at a press conference held at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta,saying the 400,000 food items would be the first phase of the palliatives to be distributed through the newly appointed Social Investment Officers, beginning from today (Saturday).

He expresses the belief that the social intervention programme would provide the needed succour to the people of the state, especially in the face of the cash crunch and fuel scarcity.

Abiodun while apologising to the people of the state for the inadvertent hardship and inconveniences the naira swap policy has caused them, appealed to security agencies to handle the situation with more professionalism and deeper maturity.

He said, “We will be distributing the first phase of 400,000 food items through our social investment officers in each LGA to the communities starting from this weekend.

“We hope this social intervention provides some succour to our people. Again, we apologise for the inadvertent hardship and inconveniences this policy has caused all of us.

“Let me also appeal to our security agencies to handle this situation with more professionalism and deeper maturity.

“Indeed, these are trying times for all of us. I appeal to all of us to exercise patience because the much desired relief is around the corner. Let us give peace a chance,” he said.

Abiodun who also reiterated that violence can never resolve issues, called on the people of the state to join hands together with the government to solve the lingering problems, adding that attacking banks or any public facility would not do anybody any good.

While urging the people of the state not to allow unscrupulous elements to take advantage of the challenging times, he noted that the period was a phase which would be defeated.

He disclosed that his administration was working hard to tackle the naira supply challenge, equally said that administration was working around the clock to facilitate the adequate supply of petroleum products to designated filling stations across the state, saying that the result will be seen in the next few days.

Abiodun further said that the Central Bank has assured of adequate supply of money to the money deposit banks in the days ahead, noting that he expected the banks to promptly disburse the money as directed and not divert the money for any other reason.

While warning that his administration would treat any erring banks and bankers as economic saboteurs and will not hesitate to wield the big stick on them, the governor appealed to Royal Fathers, Civil Society Organisations, Youth Organisations, Students’ Bodies, the Organised Labour and Religious Leaders, to help sensitize the people on the need to embrace peace and dialogue in resolving the issues on ground.

“While the CBN has assured that there will be adequate money supply to the money deposit banks in the days ahead, we expect the banks to promptly disburse the money as directed and not to divert or withhold the same for whatever reasons. The government will treat any erring banks and bankers as economic saboteurs and will not hesitate to wield the big stick,” he said.