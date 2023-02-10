PressOne Raises $600k Pre-seed to Help Entrepreneurs Connect with Customers





Elizabeth Solaja

PressOne Africa, a startup with a unique product that allows entrepreneurs to monitor all business calls on the go, announced the closing of her $600,000 pre-seed round. The round was led by Ventures Platform, along with participation from Voltron Capital and a set of stellar angels.



Founded by Mayowa Okegbenle and Opeyemi Shokunbi, PressOne delivers world-class reporting and call monitoring to enable entrepreneurs get the maximum value from every customer call. With the PressOne app, business owners can monitor all customer phone

conversations made by staff or team members from anywhere, just like big companies do.

What’s next?

With the close of the $600,000 Pre seed, PressOne Africa Chief Commercial Officer- Unoma Adeyemi, says, “We have only just scratched the surface. We want business owners to run their business more efficiently with peace of mind. When entrepreneurs know that their customers are well taken care of, and they can monitor business call conversations from anywhere, they are able to do more. Our goal is to see entrepreneurs grow their businesses

through better customer communication without losing their peace”.



The journey so far

According to Mayowa Okegbenle, CEO for PressOne Africa, there has been a lot of innovation around messaging, but the primary channel for building new customer relationships, and closing transactions is still over phone calls. Customer centric businesses thrive more because they listen. In practical terms, this will be useful to entrepreneurs whose businesses typically receive many customer calls. They will now have better insight into what goes on between the customers and their personnel or staff, empowering them to take corrective action to grow sales and prevent customer churn.



“We are excited to be backing PressOne. We believe that the most compelling technology solutions on the continent will empower small and medium businesses with tools and services that enable them to reduce churn, increase their user base and revenue. When we first met Mayowa Okegbenle and Ope Shokunbi, PressOne’s co-founders, we were immediately struck by their technical expertise and their singular mission to enable businesses to listen to their customers” Kola Aina. Founding Partner, Ventures Platform.



To lay more emphasis, Opeyemi Shokunbi, the CTO of PressOne says, “We built our platform to democratize the complex technology of owning a business phone number that allows entrepreneurs manage all customer interactions on a single platform, share one business number with team members, receive multiple calls at the same time and with the same number from multiple devices anywhere”.



PressOne gives entrepreneurs more control and insight into their customer engagement, such that they are able to increase their customer satisfaction and retention rate. PressOne launched its beta in June 2022, with hundreds of entrepreneurs participating in the beta program to improve the solution. Visit www.pressone.africa to get started, with subscriptions starting from ₦1,499 per month.