Mimi Bartels Appointed General Manager of Newly Re-positioned Filmone Studios





– Studio To Run As a Standalone Production Outfit Within Filmhouse Group Holdings

Filmhouse Group Holdings has announced the repositioning of its FilmOne Studios division, which will now operate as a standalone production outfit separate from FilmOne Entertainment, with Mimi Bartels, formerly Head of Production at FilmOne Entertainment, appointed as General Manager.

The official announcement was made on February 7, 2023, at an event celebrating key milestone achievements of FilmOne in the past year.

Bartels brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role, having midwifed a number of feature films, including “Battle on Buka Street,” “Aki and Paw Paw” and several others.

She is well-known for her ability to bring together talented production teams and has a strong track record of delivering successful film projects in Nigeria.

As General Manager of FilmOne Studios, Bartels is committed to creating equal opportunities for women in the film and production industry. She believes that diversity in leadership and on-screen representation is key to creating compelling and authentic storytelling. Under her leadership, FilmOne Studios will release more than 10 films in 2023 alone, including highly anticipated titles such as “Domitilla – The Sequel” and “Journey to the East.”

Group Managing Director of Filmhouse Group, Kene Okwuosa, said, “Mimi is a great professional and we have full trust in her ability to lead FilmOne Studios to great success. She has been with the company for nearly seven years, and we are confident that her experience and passion will drive the studio to new heights. We are thrilled to have her at the helm of FilmOne Studios and look forward to seeing the impact she will have on the African film industry.”

Responding to the announcement, Mimi Bartels said, “I am honored to take on this new role and I am excited to lead FilmOne Studios into the future. The past few years have seen women increasingly dominate the film and production industry, I look forward to harnessing their power while helping to promote the hard work of young creatives across the content. I am confident that with the support of Filmhouse Group Holdings and the talented team at FilmOne Studios, we can achieve great things.”