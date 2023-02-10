Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, Uzodimma, Keyamo Congratulate New NLC President, Ajaero

*Charge him to be partner in progress

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr. Joe Ajaero on his emergence as the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Also, the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, congratulated the new NLC president.



The president, in a statement yesterday, by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, also hailed the National Executive Committee of the NLC on the success of the congress that produced the new leadership.

He said: “After many years of hard work and struggles, the selflessness with which Ajaero dedicated himself today paid off. His journey in the labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.



“This victory that emerged from a rancor-free congress,” the President noted, “is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation’s labour movement.

“Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general.”

Buhari also expressed hope that Ajaero and his team would continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

The president also congratulated Ayuba Wabba for a successful completion of his tenure as the head of Nigerian workers, wishing him the best in his future undertakings.



He wished the new executive body a successful tenure.

Until his elevation, Ajaero was the Deputy President of the NLC and General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees, before he was unanimously elected unopposed as the NLC President at the just-concluded 13th National Delegates’Conference of the Labour movement.

Atiku, in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, also congratulated the 15 other members of the new executive committee of organised labour.

The former vice president said the emergence of Ajaero was an indication that the NLC was keeping faith with its mandate of protecting the interest of the masses.



He said: “Comrade Joe Ajaero has a career of unflinching commitment to unionism, and it is only deserving that he has emerged as the number one union leader in the country,” Atiku said.

Atiku stressed that while he continues to campaign and ensure that he becomes the next president of the country, he expressed optimism in working hand-in-hand with the new NLC leadership to recover Nigeria if elected.

He added: “If and when I am elected as President of Nigeria in the upcoming election, I shall work harmoniously with the NLC in order to ensure that the Nigerian workers and people have the sweetest moment ever, in our mission to recover Nigeria.



“The NLC shall be a partner in progress in this direction and it is my hope that from the moment the elections are over and if I enjoy the popular mandate of Nigerians, the NLC shall play a crucial role in our administration efforts to put succor in the country,” Atiku said.

On his part, Tinubu in a statement issued by his Media office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, urged Ajaero to use his new position to mobilise the entire Labour movement for national unity, enhanced national productivity and socio-economic justice for all Nigerians.

He said, “I congratulate the new NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, for his election, particularly for having the confidence of his colleagues who unanimously elected him unopposed.



“Being elected by your colleagues is a measure of confidence and trust in your demonstrable ability to lead the NLC to new era of progress, cooperation and value creation for Nigerian workers and the entire people of our blessed country.”

Tinubu charged the new Labour leader to use his position to mobilise the entire workforce for better national productivity and increased economic output that would quicken the quest for shared prosperity while fighting for social and economic justice and upholding the rights of workers.

On his part, Uzodimma congratulated the newly elected president of the NLC, saying he has joined the many sons and daughters of Imo who have made the state proud.

In a statement, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma said his principal noted with pride that Ajaero’s emergence has once more shown that Imo State was made up of citizens that could be trusted with higher national and international assignments.

The governor was particularly elated that Ajaero emerged unopposed, as a consensus candidate, an indication that his colleagues have invested so much trust in him.



In congratulating Ajaero, Uzodimma said he had no iota of doubt that his leadership of the NLC would help to galvanise national progress and development, and that through partnership with government that lasts, Labour under his watch will render service to humanity and God.

The governor who also congratulated the delegates for conducting a peaceful conference said Ajaero’s victory is a victory for Nigerian workers who believe so much in his capacity as their President to lead them to the promised land.

In a congratulatory message from Keyamo, who is also the Chief spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign, extolled the virtues of the unionist who had worked closely with him at the level of labour/civil society projects and at various Govt/Labour Committees and sub-committees.

In his words, “My own brother, God has made this happen and I congratulate you. Having worked closely with you, I can attest to your capacity and steadfastness.

“The battle ahead is enormous, as you and I know, but I know as patriots we shall always find a middle ground for the interests of our country and especially for the masses and workers of this country whose interests we must protect at all times.”

The minister said he looked forward to a fruitful working relationship with the new NLC President