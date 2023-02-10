AbdulRazaq Announces Palliatives for Vulnerable Groups to Cushion Effects of Naira, Fuel Scarcity in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday approved palliatives for various vulnerable groups in the state to cushion the effects of the ongoing fuel scarcity and the currency change in the country.

Also, AbdulRazaq has directed the 50 per cent cut from the original cost of fare in the state transport buses for students.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the governor’s Chief Press, Mr. Rafiu Ajakayem however, said: “The governor has directed the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) to begin the cash transfer to widows, pensioners, transporters, marketers, smallholder farmers, and other vulnerable people for proper coordination and accountability.”

The statement noted further that: “The governor has therefore directed KWASSIP to work out the details and deploy this modest support as soon as possible to mitigate the effects of the current situation.”

The statement added: “The governor has also directed the deployment of buses along specific routes used by students and staff of tertiary institutions in the capital city where the effects of the fuel scarcity have been most pronounced.

“Further details of this palliative will be released by relevant government departments and committees.

“The bus rides, with at least 50 percent cut from the original cost (fare) for the students, will begin on February 13, 2023.”

The residents of the state and other parts of the country have been experiencing agonies since the beginning of naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and fuel scarcity in the country.

Many of the residents would come out as early as possible to visit the ATMs centres to withdraw money but to no avail.

The ugly situation has brought untold hardship to the residents of the state to the extent that many have reportedly lost their lives due to the new naira swap policy.

Also, the fuel scarcity has compounded the movement of the people to various places of businesses, schools and places of work in the state.