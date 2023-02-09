Meet Onwuegbu, the genius revolutionizing Africa’s music marketing space

A multifaceted music business professional, Patrick Onwuegbu is one of the pillars supporting the spectacular display of African music talents locally and around the globe.

He brings five years’ worth of apposite experience to the industry with strong skills in digital media, marketing, strategy, A and R, management, content creation and design.

His aptitude for entrepreneurship and his love for music blends with his deep understanding of consumer behavior to position him as one of the seasoned digital marketing service providers in Nigeria’s music entertainment scene.

Patrick was one of the many Nigerian teenagers who caught the hip-hop virus in the late 2000s and early 2010s, as amplified by the dominance of Chocolate City’s trio -Mi. Jesse Jagz and Ice Prince.

While earning his Agrotech degree in FUTO, he began nurturing a rap career but quickly evolved when he noticed that the supply superseded the demand at the grass- root level.

Taking advantage of the situation, he

developed a flair for design and began to create graphics for his friends and artists on campus. This marked the beginning of his journey into digital media communications and marketing.

In 2016, Onwuegbu became the head of Content for Vibe.ng, a premium digital magazine focused on music and pop culture.

Under his leadership, the team delivered monthly digital covers which featured stars like Ycee, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, Mr P, Waje Dice Ailes, Mike Ezuronye, Kcee and many others.

He also supervised key projects including a special album listening and fireside chat with Jidenna themed “Community meeting with the chief: Albums versus singles in a Digital Era”, a Nollywood sequel of the forum featuring Jade Osiberu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Juliet Ibrahim and Adunni Ade, and multiple panels for the social media week events between 2018 and 2020.

Slim, as he is also known within his vast network, led the team that handled the A&R and digital marketing campaign for The Cavemen’s critically acclaimed debut album “Roots”.

He also spearheaded the rollout of Basket Mouth’s classic album “Yabasi”, both of which were released through various deals with Freeme Music.

The team’s effort contributed to the warm reception both albums received, with “Roots” bagging the Best Alternative Album at the 2020 Headies Awards and “Yabasi” receiving top-tier ratings across multiple media.

Patrick Onwuegbu is currently the founder of Loud Behaviour; a digital music marketing and talent management company he founded in 2017.

“Having met and interacted with several musicians and independent artists, I noticed that there was a lack of accountability when it came to the people handling marketing for musicians”, says Patrick about his motive behind floating the company.

The digital marketing arm of the company caters to creating and executing tailored strategies for labels and independent artists with recorded successes for clients like Guchi, King Perryy, Coblaze, Neeza and many others. The talent management arm is home to PG Records acts- Guchi.