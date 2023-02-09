 LCFE Presents Eko Gold Coin to Finance Minister

In pursuit of its goal to enlist government support for the Nigerian commodities ecosystem, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), has presented the Eko Gold Coin to the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently.

Speaking during the presentation of the Gold Coin, LCFE’s Managing Director, Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale, explained that Nigeria was richly blessed with over 40 different minerals types spread in more than 450 deposits across the country.

According to him, LCFE was created to ensure that the Nigerian economy could access and harness the opportunities in the solid minerals and other asset classes in the commodities ecosystem to grow the economy.

The SEC’s Director General, Mr Yuguda, commended the Minister and the Federal Government on their determination to bequeath a vibrant commodities sector.

In response the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Ahmed expressed the commitment of the federal government to continue to improve the diversification of the economy by steadily growing other sectors, particularly the commodities trading ecosystem.

She noted the Eko Gold Coins, was one of the results of the Federal Government’s commitment towards diversification of the economy.