Hazie Masters Club Donates to Red Cross Orphanage, Cancer Patients at LUTH

In line with their corporate social responsibility, members of a Lagos based fast growing social organisation, Hazie Masters Club of Nigeria, recently made donations to motherless and abandoned children at the Nigeria Red Cross Orphanage Lagos and children with cancer at the Alima Atta Oncology Ward, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

The club members, who were led on the courtesy visit by their president, High Chief Richard Agbapuru donated a total of N700,000 together with noddle foods, bags of rice and other things to the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Red Cross Orphanage located at Makoko Yaba area of Lagos.

Same day, the club was at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital to donate N1million cheque to children being treated of cancer at the Alima Atta Oncology Ward of the hospital.

Speaking at the Red Cross Orphanage while presenting the items with some members of the Club, Agbapuru who is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of RichyGold International Group of Companies said the club had chosen to identify and share in what the orphanage was doing towards caring for the motherless and abandoned children.

He commended management of the orphanage (which was founded in 1964 via an Act of Parliament) for the humanitarian services being rendered to the children many of whom lost their mothers soon after their birth or were dumped on the streets by their ‘unwanted’ mothers.

Speaking further, Hazie President explained that God has been gracious to members of the club who now have chosen to be of blessing to the children at the orphanage.

He assured that in the nearest future, the Club would do more since this maiden outing was to simply identify and establish a relationship with the orphanage.

High Chief Agbapuru encouraged management and staff of the orphanage to continue in the same Godly spirit that brought them to serve in the orphanage, reassuring that “we will support you whenever we can.”

The Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Red Cross, Mrs. Victoria Adebola Kolawole who was on hand with some senior staff of the Orphanage to warmly receive Hazie members was quite excited and full of appreciation to Chief Agbapuru and his colleagues.

According to her, “what else can I say than to thank you and God for the great and wonderful gift items and huge amount of money donated to the orphanage.

” Today is 1st of February, 2023 and it is the beginning of a new month and your Club has come to surprise us with a large heart of giving, a heart that is not thinking of itself alone, a heart that is thinking of the less privileged, the motherless and abandoned children home at the Red Cross, Lagos.

“I say a very big thank you and may the good Lord who has seen the intent of your heart surely reward every member of Hazie Club with long life and more prosperity.”

At the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, the Hazie members were similarly well received by the Deputy Director (Nursing) in charge of Alima Atta Oncology Ward, Mrs. B.R. Agbolunge and the Senior Registrar, Dr. U.O. Ibrahim.

A cheque for N1million was presented by Hazie Club in support of the treatment of children with cancer at the Alima Atta Oncology Ward.

The Vice President of the Club; High Chief Anuma Amaechi while making the presentation explained that Hazie members had taken interest in the challenges of the cancer patients and remarked that the least they could do was to assist in whatever way they could afford. He promised that the Club would always assist in whatever way possible.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Alima Atta Oncology Ward authorities and the cancer patients, the Deputy Director and her colleague expressed appreciation to Hazie members, saying that the children would be happy as the money would go a long way in their treatment.

A member of the Club, Mr. Tony Onwumere was at the forefront of liaising with the relevant stakeholders both at the Red Cross Orphanage and LUTH to ensure that there was a seemless visit to both places. Management of Red Cross Orphanage and Alima Atta Oncology Ward spoke highly of him for taking out time and effort to convey the club’s intention to pay visit with some donations. He is the Managing Director of Life back Pharmaceutical limited.

It would be recalled that during Hazie Club’s end of year party last December, its leadership had promised that they would make caring for the less privileged as one of the hallmarks of the club’s activities as there is no better way of appreciating God for blessing and making some of them billionaires in their different areas of business.

Apart from Agbapuru and his Vice Anuma Amaechi, on the courtesy and donation trip were Chief Obumnaeme Solex Obiudo, Tony Onwumere and Remmy Uche Mbagwu, assistant secretary of the club.