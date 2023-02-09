Diri Kicks Off Third Anniversary with Inauguration of Health, Transport Projects

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Activities marking the third anniversary of the Governor Douye Diri’s administration in Bayelsa State with the inauguration of two projects.

The projects are the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS) Complex and the Bayelsa State Transport Terminal at Igbogene.

The Senator Diri administration will be three years in office on February 14.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying during the 100th state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, that several other legacy projects across the state would be inaugurated by prominent Nigerians as part of the anniversary activities.

The projects include the dual carriage way from Igbogene to the Tombia-Amassoma road, which the governor said his administration would award its second phase that would get the road to Onopa.

Governor Diri equally assured the people on the completion of the three senatorial road projects, saying the Bayelsa West Senatorial District road construction had reached Ekeremor and would also be inaugurated during the third anniversary.

According to him, “this administration does not play politics with development. For us, whether there is a refund from the federal government or not, we are going to construct these roads for the use of our people.”

“We have taken on construction of all the three senatorial roads with work also starting on the Brass-Nembe road in Bayelsa East.”

He further stated that the Central Senatorial District road had been done up to Angiama community with the bridge to link Oporoma, headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, ongoing. He said his administration would complete the project.

Diri disclosed that contract for the next phase of the road from Ekeremor to Agge would be awarded after inaugurating the Sagbama-Ekeremor portion of the road.

“The Bayelsa West senatorial road has been completed up to Ekeremor town and the final asphalt laying is ongoing. Only a few kilometers is left to be done and asphalt laying will be finished before the day of the inauguration,” he said.

Diri, who called for continued support from all Bayelsans, stressed that his administration was focused on ensuring that communities in the state were made accessible.

In another development, Governor Diri swore in two new young High Court Judges.

They are Charlie Ebinyo Duke (born in 1984) and Amadise Michael Ekadi (born in 1985)

The governor said the new judges met the required criteria, stressing that under his watch no one will be made a Judge without meeting the requirements of the law.

He described their elevation to the Bench as a positive development for the state as it will ease the pressure on other Judges and enable them to dispense with cases in good time.

He charged them to live above board and deliver their duties dispassionately, saying the people of the state will be looking up to them for justice.

His words: “In line with extant laws, two new Judges have taken the oath of office. On December 30 last year, four Judges were also sworn in.

“Judges are under pressure as a result of the numerous cases coming to the judiciary, particularly now that we have the e-filing system in place. We need more hands to ensure that matters are taken care of in good time.

“These two gentlemen are ably qualified to be Judges. Even though you are young, the profile before me shows that you are qualified.”