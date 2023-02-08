New Notes: Ogun Banks Shut Premises, ATM Points over Youth Protests

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Commercial banks in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Wednesday shut down their premises against their customers following wild protests by some youths over scarcity of new naira notes and high cost of fuel.

When THISDAY visited Lalubu Street, the Abeokuta Central Business District (CBD), Sapon, Panseke and Ibara areas of the state capital, all banks’ premises were under lock and key, while their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were also not functioning.

Many of the banks’ ATMs were attacked and vandalised by the protesters on Tuesday, forcing some staff of the banks to flee through the back exit.

Armed security operatives were also sighted manning the banks, especially First Bank’s branches, having received the fiercest of attacks by youths protesting the cash and fuel scarcity in the town.

It was gathered that the resolve to close the banks premises was sequel to a statement by the Bankers Forum, which went viral on social media, directing commercial banks not to open for business Wednesday.

The statement read: “Good evening esteemed leaders and colleagues.

“We thank God for the safety of lives despite the unsavory events of the last few days. Trust we are all keeping safe in these trying times for us as citizens and especially as professionals.

“An emergency meeting of regional heads and managers of banks in Abeokuta was summoned this evening and the following resolutions were passed:

“Summary discussion so far:

No branch operation tomorrow. No ATM. No cash shipment to branches outside Abeokuta as they are expected to shut down (it will be equally unsafe to embark on such).

“No skeletal services. MFBs and staff to be informed.

“Members are to watch out as event unfolds all through the day before our proposed 7pm meeting.

“Any member contacted should first revert to this house for joint decision. My humble self is to liaise with media houses to provide platforms for public enlightenment.

“Further updates will be provided as the day progresses.”