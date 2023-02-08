IG Orders Redeployment of DIGs, AIGs, CPs





•Frank Mba now Ogun CP, Idowu Owohunwa for Lagos

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, ordered the posting and redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to departments, commands, and formations.

A statement by Force Headquarters (FHQ) said the shake-up was in line with IG’s manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

According to the new directive, DIG Danmallam Mohammed, was redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration, while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police were posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force.

AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, DIG Department of Training and Development; AIG Aji A. Janga, DIG Department of Research and Planning and AIG Adeleke A. Bode, DIG Department of Operations.

The statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu was posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, the following senior police officers were posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of zonal police commands.

They include CP Matthew Akinyosola, AIG Police Mobile Force; CP Jonathan Towuru, AIG Zone 6; CP Sylvester A. Alabi, AIG Zone 2, Lagos ; CP Akande Sikiru Kayode, AIG Zone 11 Osogbo and CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya AIG Zone 17 Akure.

The statement further stated that in line with IG’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, the police boss also ordered the provisional posting of the following Commissioners of Police to various commands pending the approval of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

They include Adebola A. Hamzat, CP Adamawa State; Emeka Frank Mba, CP Ogun State; CP Suleiman A. Yusuf, Taraba State; CP Idowu Owohunwa, Lagos State; CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye, Ebonyi State.

The IG charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration were effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

The statement, which claimed the posting took immediate effect, also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers perform optimally on their mandate.