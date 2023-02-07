Atiku: I Will Return Peace to Benue,  Promote Agriculture

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar,

has assured that peace will return to Benue State when elected as the next President of Nigeria.

The former vice president revealed that the measures he would adopt to ensure peace returns to the state was for the Fulani and Tivs to sign a peace accord.

Speaking during the presidential campaign rally in Benue state, Atiku said he will bring insecurity to an end and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between Fulani and Tiv communities in the state.

He said that he will ensure that people freely go to farms without fear of losing their lives and make Benue state truly the food basket of the nation.

He said: “The umbrella of Tiv people all over the world, I promise you, if you elect me as your president, just like I did in 2001 when I came to Benue and made the Fulanis sign a peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State.

“Benue state is the food basket of this country, today our farmers in Benue do not go to farm again because of insecurity. I will make sure security returns to Benue State.

“I also promise you that by the grace of God, the issue of unemployment of our young men and women will be a thing of the past, that is why in my policy document, I said we are going to allocate 10 billion US dollars to empower our young men and women with enterprises.

“Let me also assure you that the infrastructural deficit you are facing in this state in terms of your connectivity with other neighbouring states will be a thing of the past because we are going to make sure that we vote funding for the development of roads and railways to make sure that our transportation system is once again working.

“Benue state has been a gateway state between the far north and the south, that is why we have the railway line passing through Benue state, today that line is not working, I promise you that when you elect a PDP government, we shall reopen the railway lines.

“Let me again reassure you that the closure of our universities because of the non-payment of salaries to the members of staff will be a thing of the past.

“I have a private university, and we have never gone on strike for one day, so if a private university cannot go on strike for one day, why should the public university? I promise you ASUU will not go on strike, because we will pay them and fund the education sector adequately.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, said, “all of you know that you have suffered in this country in the last eight years of APC, only somebody who has a mental problem will vote for APC. Do not waste your vote.”

Speaking on the position of the party, Ayu said, “the party is not divided. There are a few members who have grievances. We are talking to them. We want to make sure they come back and work with us fully. One week is enough to change everything. This thing has been going on and I want to assure you that we’ll receive everybody back.

“I am appealing to my younger brother, Gov. Ortom to come back and join us so that we will fight to rescue Nigeria. Gov. Ortom has nowhere to go, his only house is the PDP and anytime that he comes, we shall be more than happy to receive him and all the PDP governors.

“We want all our candidates, all our governors to be with us because if you allow APC to win this election, you will regret it.”

Atiku earlier visited the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Prof Ortese Iorzua James Ayatse. He equally met with Christian leaders in Makurdi.