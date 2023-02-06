Unicaf, LASAA Partners, Signs MOA on International Education

Leading online higher education provider, Unicaf has signed a Momerandum of Agreement with the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) to make internationally recognised education accessible to LASAA employees, partners and associates.

In a recent statement, the Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, commended Unicaf for being at the forefront of quality higher education, and ensuring that it is affordable and available to all, particularly in Nigeria.

He expressed his optimism about the partnership and is excited that employees of LASAA have the opportunity to better equip themselves with new skills and qualifications that will increase their productivity and performance going forward.

Also speaking, the CEO of Unicaf, Dr Nicos Nicolaou, noted that “Unicaf is proud to have formed a partnership with such a prestigious agency, which contributes to Unicaf’s mission to make internationally recognised higher education accessible and affordable”.

This partnership ensures access to prestigious British and African universities at a fraction of the cost through the Unicaf Scholarship Programme. LASAA’s employees, partners and associates will be able to study for an internationally recognised Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctoral degree, completely online, with the highest scholarship opportunity in Nigeria.

“These universities include Liverpool John Moores University, the University of Suffolk, the University of East London in the UK, and Unicaf University in Africa.

“All of Unicaf’s partner universities are internationally and locally accredited by independent accrediting bodies, in the UK and Africa respectively, including BAC accreditation for all Unicaf University campuses. For inquiries, call Unicaf PR and Marketing team at 07000111000.”