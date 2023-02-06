Toyin Abraham Terminates Contract with RevolutionPlus Property

Nollywood Actress, Mrs. Olutoyin Abraham, has terminated her contract with RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Limited as a brand ambassador.

A letter from her legal adviser read: “Our client wishes to disassociate herself from the brand, Revolutionplus. This disclaimer is premised on the fact that our chent’s contract with the company as a Brand Ambassador has been effectively terminated and the compelling need to disassociate herself from the image of the Brand.”

Abraham in the letter stated that she took the decision to terminate her contract after when she started receiving a lot of allegations and complaints from investors who claimed that the company has not allocated lands nor refunded them their monies, adding that some of these investors were in my DM (Direct Message) demanding for refund of their monies or allocation of the lands they paid for.

She also noted that when the harassment became unbearable both online on all her social media platforms and offline, and with her integrity at stake, she sent a mail to the company on the 15th of June, 2022 notifying them of her intent to terminate the contract as a brand ambassador.

“The company reached out to me on the 16th June 2022, we had a meeting and they promised to promptly and effectively address the allegations. Upon the premise of the promises made, I sent another mail on the 17th of June, 2022 cancelling my notice intent to terminate my contract as a brand ambassador,” she said.

She revealed that despite the above promises, she was still receiving various threats messages, curses, complaints and pleas from investors claiming they had not been allocated any land or refunded their monies.

According to her, some of them further claimed that because she represented the company as a brand ambassador, they reposed their confidence in the company to invest their monies, noting that she became sad, worried, and disturbed and decided to stop her social media publications and advertisement of the Company’s products.

She said: “After carefully conducting my due diligence and being personally convinced about the genuineness of the company, I proceeded to sign a contractual agreement in July 2020, thereby becoming a brand ambassador to market the property products of the company, Revolutionplus. This duty I carried out with utmost loyalty, diligence, integrity and excellence, which are the core values I stand for.

“It was in the wake of my decision to reduce the brand’s visibility and advertisement on my social media platforms, especially because my integrity as a person is being questioned daily, that I received a ‘Notice of Termination of Brand of Ambassadorship’ letter on the 22, December, 2022 by the company’s legal team, which effectively terminated my contract with them on grounds of reduced affection and reluctant approach towards publicly identifying with the brand.

“In view of the above termination which I accept in good faith and totality, and considering the recent similar messages I have received from aggrieved customers from the brand, I hereby disassociate myself from the brand and advise that all persons dealing with the brand conduct their respective due diligence.”