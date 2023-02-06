Messi Keeps PSG Guessing over New Contract

PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos has confirmed the club are in talks with Lionel Messi over a new contract.

Messi is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from the French club in recent months.

Reports had suggested he was set to join Inter Miami in America, while former side Barcelona have always remained interested in taking him back to Spain.

Speaking to Telefoot via Barca Universal, Campos expressed his desire to keep the World Cup winning captain at the club.

He said: “At the moment, we are in discussions with Messi for his extension. I would like to keep him in this project, I can’t hide it.

“We are talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and continue to have him with us.”

PSG are currently eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table, with Campos credited for their fast start to the season.

He arrived in the summer, replacing Leonardo Araujo, and has been said to have had a major impact on the dressing room.

Messi has scored 26 goals in 57 games for the side since joining two years ago, helping them win Ligue 1 last season by 15 points.

It is believed that an agreement over a new deal is still some way off, but the Argentina star is open to staying with the side.

Messi netted PSG’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

It is believed a new deal could run until 2024 with the option of another year.