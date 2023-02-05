  • Sunday, 5th February, 2023

Work Permit Stops Onuachu’s Premier League Debut

Sport | 4 mins ago

Paul Onuachu did  not make his expected Premier League debut for Southampton yesterday against Brentford as he is still waiting for a work permit from UK’s Home Office.

Onuachu and Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana were deadline day signings by ‘The Saints’ to beef up their sagging fortunes in the Premier League.

And Southampton manager Nathan Jones admitted to newsmen that both players were not available for selection as they have yet to be granted work permits by the Home Office.

“Both players are in the building but we’re limited with what we can do with them because of the work permit situation,” he announced shortly after the Saints lost yet another game , this time to Brentford 3-0.

“You’re better off ringing the Home Office to find out. We can keep asking but until we get clarification on their work permits, neither will be involved.”

Onuachu signed from Belgian league leaders Genk for 18 Million Pounds.

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League standings.

