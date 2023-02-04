Wale Adenuga Honoured at ‘Humour Awards’

Tosin Clegg

Wale Adenuga MFR, Chairman/CEO of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), was recently honoured with an induction into the Comedy Hall of Fame at the 2nd edition of The Humour Awards on 15th January 2023, in Lagos.

He was honoured for his immense contributions to the growth of the comedy industry in Nigeria.

Other individuals who have made notable marks in Nigerian comedy like Nkem Owoh, Sunday Omobolanle (Aluwe), Ngozi Nwosu, Mr Macaroni, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Chinedu Ikedieze, Nosa Rex (Baba Rex), Real Warri Pikin, were also honoured.

Wale Adenuga Jnr., Managing Director of WAP, who received the award on behalf of Mr. Wale Adenuga MFR, had this to say: “We appreciate the organisers of this impressive event for acknowledging people who have contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s Comedy Industry. While there is still a lot more to be done, we are proud of what has been achieved thus far, and we pledge that Wale Adenuga Productions will continue to do push the envelope for the sake of future generations.”

In addition to providing millions of viewers with the hilarious Papa Ajasco Reloaded TV Comedy, and Akpan & Oduma Comedy Skits weekly, Wale Adenuga MFR is also the Creator and Executive Producer of the multiple-award-winning Superstory, and The Babington Family TV Dramas; Founder and Chairman of PEFTI Film Institute, located in Lagos and Ibadan, which has trained several generations of Nigerians in the Entertainment Industry; and Chairman of wapTV – a Family Entertainment TV Channel on a network of all major Satellite TV Platforms across Nigeria.