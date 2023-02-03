We’re Building a Legacy That’ll Make Doctors Stay in Nigeria, Says Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said his administration is building a legacy that will end brain-drain in the medical profession and make doctors to stay in Nigeria professionally.

This is just as he explained that his administration has also been laying a legacy that would encourage doctors, who have left the country to return and practice in Nigeria in the foreseeable future.

The governor stated this while inaugurating a Special Task Force for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan.

He said the task force is for the accreditation of the medical programme in LAUTECH, adding that the duty of the task force members are to ensure that all conditions set to enable the accreditation of the programme, as stipulated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, are met.

The governor charged the committee to perform the assignment with excellence, even as he expressed confidence in the abilities of its members.

According to him, “We are here today to inaugurate the Special Task Force the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital. Basically, this task force is for the accreditation of our medical programme in LAUTECH.

“As the name implies, their job is special as they are to ensure that all conditions set to enable the accreditation of our programme as stipulated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria are met.

“They were here, and I met with them. I gave my word that we will quickly do the needful. If I may give the historical perspective on why this task force is needed, back in November 2020 when we took over the sole ownership of LAUTECH, we could not, of course, carry out the entire physical infrastructure from Osun State to Oyo State. So, I had to negotiate for the sole ownership and I said if Osun State wants to have the university, they can have it but it should be Osun State University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and we will see how that will work.

“One of the structures we were not able to carry along is the College of Medicine, which used to be in Osun State. So, we then had to invite the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to let us know what we needed to do to get accredited.

“They gave us interim registration and said ‘we trust you, and if you say something, you will follow through’. They gave us the list of things we are supposed to do so that we can continue to run our medicine programme at LAUTECH. So, this task force is to ensure these requirements are implemented.

“Also, there may be other things which the MDCN are not paying attention to that will make those programmes run effectively and the product from LAUTECH to be one of the best in the country.”

Makinde added that: “The issue of medical doctors in Nigeria is a special one. I am sure we can never have enough doctors in Nigeria. The target of’ Japa’ syndrome has always been doctors, nurses and medical personnel.

“In fact, I doubt if we can replace doctors at the speed at which they leave this country but we cannot just throw our hats in the ring.

“So, this is our own contribution to the

building of the education sector and our dear country. We pray that the legacy we are trying to build, in no distant future, doctors will return to Nigeria to practice rather than leave.”

Members of the Special Task Force include Prof. Juwon T. Arotiba (chairman); Dr. Adefemi Afolabi; Prof. Olawale Olakulehin; a representative of the LAUTECH Governing Council; Prof. Adewale Adeyemi; Mrs. C.A. Abioye, representing the Ministry of Education; Dr. Olusoji Adeyanju, representing the Ministry of Health among many others.