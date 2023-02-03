Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye Join MTV Shuga Naija Cast

Netflix’s ‘Far from Home’ stars Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye are the new faces on MTV Shuga Naija season 5. The MTV Staying Alive Foundation initiative is keen on empowering female creatives, with an 80% female crew.

Set to premiere in April this year, the fifth season will focus on storylines about Gender-Based Violence and COVID-19, while continuing to address HIV prevention.

“The cast of MTV Shuga Naija is not just actors, but ambassadors of our edutainment campaign. They are working tirelessly to ensure that our messaging reaches and positively impacts millions of young Nigerians, empowering them to make better decisions about their health and lives,” remarked Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager, MTV Shuga Naija.

Susan Pwajok – best known on-screen from her role in the popular Nigerian family drama series, ‘The Johnsons’, has also been announced as a cast member as well as Pan-African MTV Base Culture Squad member, Ilooise Omohinmi. Other new cast members announced include Maggie Osuome, Lexan Peters, Ben Touitou, Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu, Okey Uzoeshi, John Njamah, Kiki Omeili, Chioma Edak, Francis Onwochei and, Bolaji Ogunmola.

Last year, MTV Shuga Naija initiated a search for exceptional young talent via online auditions that received over a thousand applications. The two winners of these auditions – Kanaga Emmanuel Eme and Chioma Edak – have been chosen to play lead roles on the show, while others selected will play supporting roles.

Returning MTV Shuga actors include Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Far From Home, Falling, Sugar Rush), Tomiwa Tegbe (My Siblings and I) and Sharon Jatto (The Griot).