Ethiopia’s Worku Leads World-class Runners to 2023 Lagos City Marathon

Ethiopia’s Hayla Bazu Worku will be leading the team of foreign world-class runners that will compete at the Gold-label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday,  February 4th.

Worku, is one of the fastest full marathon runners in the world, having ran six world-class marathons in less than 2hours 9 minutes.

The 2014 Houston Marathon winner, ran his fastest time of 2:05:25 when he finished third place at the Berlin Marathon in 2010.

He ran a time of 2:06:16 when he finished second place at the Paris Marathon in 2009, ran 2:06:47 when he placed 6th at the Zurich Marathon in 2020.

Another world-class foreign runner ready to burn the route at the February 4 Gold-label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is Kenya’s John Komen, a 2019 Athens Marathon winner  at a time of 2:16:34.

The 42-year- old Komen had recorded better time in past races; 2:07:13 in 2011 when he won the La Rochelle Marathon, 2:08:06 in 2008 at Reims Marathon, 2:08:12 at Paris Marathon and 2:08:13 when he won the Vanezia Marathon in 2009.

Kenya’s Barmasai David is another worldclass foreign runner with the biggest chances to prove a point at the Gold-Label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

David, has a personal best of 2:07:18 when he won the 2011 Dubai Marathon, the same year he placed fifth at the World Marathon Championships.

The 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon winner has a very rich resume and the brightest opportunity to stay tops following his familiarity with the Lagos City Marathon route, having won the 2020 race at 2:10:23 and placed second in 2022, at the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at 2:13:37. Its the same route and same weather.

In the women class, the top leading world-class foreign runners include; Tinbit Didey, former champion of the Marrakesh Marathon, Esther Macharia, a former winner of Graz Marathon and winner of Bregenz Marathon. She has a personal best of 2:27:15 recorded in 2022 at the Grandma’s Marathon in USA.

Kenya’s Mercy Jerop Kwambai, is yet another world-class runner, with the most recent performances that may change some expectations at the Gold-Label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

A total of 76 foreign runners were invited by the organisers, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, for the Gold-Label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, made up of 47 men and 29 women worldclass runners.

