Breaking: NBC Fines Arise TV, TVC N2m over Alleged Breach of Broadcasting Code

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)  has imposed N2  million fines on Arise News and  TVC  for alleged breach of national broadcasting Codes.

In separate letters to the broadcasting stations, NBC said the fines should be paid within two weeks of the receipt of the letters or the sanction would be graduated.

Details shortly….

