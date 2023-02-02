NYSC Seeks Improved Security of Orientation Camps





Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed for more police protection at all its orientation camps and corps members’ lodges nationwide.

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, made the appeal yesterday when she led members of the board on a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

In a press statement, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations (DPPR), Eddy Megwa said: “The chairman, who commended the Nigeria Police Force for its numerous assistance to NYSC also requested for adequate security for the corps members that would participate as ad hoc staff in the 2023 general elections.

“The Police have been able to keep our Corps members safe. You have always been giving us good officers to represent you on the NYSC National Governing Board. We also request for the deployment of more Police officers in our orientation camps.”

In his remarks, the NYSC Director General, Brig. General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed prayed for stronger collaboration between the two agencies.

In his response, the IG lauded the contributions of the NYSC Scheme to national development since inception almost fifty years ago.

The police chief reminiscence on his memorable Youth Service days in 1985 at Igbo-Ora in old Oyo State, adding that the scheme was a tool for national unity and integration.

“The NYSC is a very good Scheme and we will do everything possible to ensure that the Scheme succeeds. We are going to provide adequate protection for the Corps Members that would participate as electoral officers during the 2023 general elections,” he said.

The IG promised to improve on the Force’s participation in the forthcoming general elections and also consider the NYSC National Governing Board Chairman’s request.