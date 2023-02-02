  • Thursday, 2nd February, 2023

Breaking: 2  Dead,  Scores Trapped as commercial Complex Collapses in Abuja 

Breaking | 47 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Two persons were feared dead while over 50 people were  trapped when a two-storey commercial complex under construction, collapsed Thursday in Gwarinpa District of the FCT.

An eyewitness, John Edwin, said over 40 site workers were hefting blocks to the last floor of the building when it suddenly went down.

Edwin said the ill-fated structure was occupying a place believed to be a reserved green area.

He tasked the relevant authorities to hold the management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) liable,  for Indiscriminately allocating green areas to developers of the commercial complex.

The Director Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), Muktar Galadima, confirmed the incident. 

He said several workers were still feared trapped in the collapsed building. 

He said rescue operation, which comprised a combined team of officials from several agencies was ongoing. 

About seven persons were rescued from the rubble and were taken to hospital. 

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC) Umar Shuaibu, said the council would not ascribe blame to anybody. 

He noted that investigation would commence immediately to ascertain both the remote and immediate cause of the collapse. 

