Amosun: Why I’m Working against Abiodun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The immediate-past Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday declared that he is not supporting the state governorship candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, for his second term bid, “because he has taken the state backwards from the development path his administration laid.”

Amosun urged the people to instead cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, who hails from Ilaro in Ogun West senatorial district.

The former governor made the call during the flag-off of the ADC campaign rally held at Ake palace ground in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Amosun had last year openly declared his support for Otegbeye, and vowed to work against Abiodun, his long-time friend now turned political foe.

Addressing thousands of ADC supporters, Amosun declared: “This is my anointed candidate (raising Otegbeye’s hand up). I’m an APC member, but for the governorship election, I’m going to support and work assiduously for the candidature of Biyi Otegbeye and his running mate, Tunde Awonuga.”

Amosun said for justice, equity and fairness, the next governor of the state must come from Ogun West senatorial district which has never produced a governor since the creation of the state.

He said it was regrettable that his successor derailed from the developmental plan his administration made, insisting that only Otegbeye can return the state to the positive trajectory his government recorded.

Amosun said: “The good works we started during my tenure must continue, and this is why I’m supporting Biyi Otegbeye. Everybody knows me, I don’t hide behind one finger, as evil thrives when good men refused to talk, so you know me. I’m in APC, but in this coming election, I support the presidency coming to the South and that is why I’m supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that is why all the Amosun political family are supporting Tinubu.

“There are two reasons why I’m doing what I’m doing. The first one is based on equity, justice, fairness. Ogun State is almost 50 years now, and since the creation of the state, nobody from Ogun West has been governor. Some characters are saying Yewa don’t have good people, I know they have. Yewa has good children who can do it. He (Otegbeye) is a lawyer, and has been tested and trusted.”

The senator added: “What we are here to do today is to take Ogun State back to that great position. I’m not the only governor, so it is not about Amosun. Amosun has done his bit, but Ogun State must go back to that positive trajectory and one person that I know can do the job very well is Biyi Otegbeye.”