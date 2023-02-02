Africa Health Report Berths in Nigeria

The Africa Health Report, AHR, www.africanhealthreport.com, a specialised online newspaper for health and development stories debuts today in Nigeria.

The newspaper is Africa’s first online one-stop-platform for generating, aggregating and distributing news and information about health and development in over 100 news platforms across the continent.

Announcing the debut, its Founder and Publisher, Martins Ifijeh said Nigeria and Africa at large still lag behind in areas of health and development hence the need to amplify the issues and the successes through quality reportage.

He described the newspaper as a hub for investigative and exclusive reportage that will challenge the bad and louden the good in the health sector across Africa through dedicated, professional and skilled journalists who are not afraid to tell the truth or challenge bad governance in the health and development space.

“It is also a platform for informed health commentaries and analysis by experts in the sector. We pledge to serve as a public trust dedicated to truth, objectivity and reason for a better Africa,” he said.

The Editor of Africa Health Report, Louis Achi, ex-Associate Editor of THISDAY Newspapers oversees a crop of young driven team committed to leveraging cutting-edge health reportage to enhance Nigeria and Africa’s development space.

The Africa Health Report office is located in Abuja, Nigeria. It also has an office in New Jersey, United States.