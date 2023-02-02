Abia Youths Root for Onyejeocha, Donate Campaign Materials for Her Fifth Term Bid

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has continued to enjoy widespread support in her constituency as she bid for a fifth term in the green chamber of the National Assembly.

Her ambition was yesterday boosted by youths of Umuda community, Umunneochi Local Government, who organised a grand civic reception /award for the lawmaker representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

The President of Umuda Youths, Mr. Kingsley Okorie, said that the event was put together to celebrate Onyejeocha “for her achievements as one of most performing lawmakers in the country.”

Okorie presented campaign materials such as branded caps and T-shirts that were donated by the youths to the federal lawmaker to assist the ranking lawmaker to renew her mandate for the fifth occasion, assuring her of their “100 per cent support in the 2023 general election.

“We have always been with you but it’s time we let people know that this is where we are, so that when they want to do their campaign, they will know that this place is a no-go-area and has been taken over.”

The youth leader said that the campaign materials were a token of appreciation for what the lawmaker has done for the community.

He explained that the reception was to endorse her and to send a message to the opposition that they have no place in the community come February 25.

According to him, Hon. Onyejeocha’s name resonates with young people across the state hence the youths have put together a team that would help her win her election.

Okorie commended the lawmaker for connecting roads across the two local governments that make up her constituency and for providing job opportunities for graduates of the community.

He said: “We decided to say thank you. We are not doing this because it’s campaign season, we are doing it to say thank you. We are not going to vote you because of the one you have not done, we are voting you for the ones you have done.

“When you give employment to someone, you have also relieved the family because when he earns, the family also gets uplifted, he gets married and also connects another family.”

In her response, the House Deputy Chief Whip expressed gratitude to the youths, describing them as symbols of unity in the community, adding that she would be entirely indebted to them for their unflinching support and solidarity.

She said: “What you have done today has become my business because I do not know that in times like this, that there are so many people who can recognise good things and appreciate them.

“What you have done will reinforce my confidence to build on what we have done, what we are still doing and what we will be doing in the future.”

The event was laced with performances from famous Nigerian pop artist, Slow Dog and other upcoming artistes.