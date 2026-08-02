As Demolition of  Properties Tears Nwobodo, Wife, Kinsman Apart, Polarises Enugu Community

Uneasy calm has enveloped Nkanuland in Enugu State following the demolition of buildings belonging to a prominent indigene of the area and Lagos-based businessman, Dr Basil Ogbuanu, allegedly on the orders of the wife of the former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, Mrs Patricia Nwobodo, writes Ejiofor Alike

Tension has enveloped Nkanuland in Enugu State as prominent indigenes of the area are sharply divided over the demolition of buildings belonging to a Lagos-based businessman and investor, Dr. Basil Ogbuanu, inside an Estate at the Independent Layout, Enugu.

Ogbuanu reportedly bought the plots of land from Linkana Hotels Limited, in which the former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo and his wife, Mrs. Patricia Mgbenyere Nwobodo, are listed as directors.

The Lagos-based entrepreneur reportedly made payments in October and November 2022 and claimed that the former governor and his wife acknowledged payments and signed the necessary documents.

According to the documents sighted by THISDAY, before Ogbuanu began the construction of the buildings on the said Plots R/18, R/19, R/21 and R/22, he had fully paid the Nwobodos for the said plots “in good faith, honesty, and upon furnished consideration to the vendor”.

Ogbuanu also told an Enugu State High Court that while the construction of the duplexes was ongoing on the land, Mrs. Nwobodo “invaded” the site on January 16 and 17, 2026 and carried out “illegal, malicious destruction” of his nearly completed buildings.

However, in a separate suit filed by Mrs Nwobodo at an Enugu State High Court in March 2026, after the demolition of the buildings, the wife of the former governor claimed that Ogbuanu, through his lawyer, “deceitfully paid money to me in respect of a plot of land within my Estate.”

According to her, “I have always been ready and willing to refund the money paid by the defendant but he has refused to collect the same.”

When contacted by THISDAY to respond to the allegations against her, Mrs Nwobodo declined to comment, explaining that as a very senior lawyer, she knows that it is subjudice to comment on three or four cases already pending in different courts.

“But just to correct a mischievous and misleading falsehood. My husband and I have nothing to do with demolition. This is the much I can say for you to be aware of the character of the man who you are dealing with,” Mrs Nwobodo added.

It was learnt that Ogbuanu has refused to be refunded by Mrs Nwobodo, insisting that he was given all the necessary land sale documents by the Nwobodos and also received all the appropriate building approvals from the relevant ministry of the Enugu State Government, particularly the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) for the construction of the buildings.

He also dragged the Nwobodos and their three firms – Linkana Hotels Limited, Millennium Construction & Estate Developers Limited, and Moss Island Limited, to court, seeking N5.8billion compensation for the demolition of his buildings.

Before he instituted the suit, prominent indigenes of Nkanuland had sought to intervene in the matter.

It was however, gathered that after reviewing the facts of the case, these prominent individuals, most of whom were politicians, later withdrew due to political pressure as they feared that their political future in the state might be jeopardised by such an intervention.

This development has led to an uneasy calm in the area. Ogbuanu had also written a petition against Mrs Nwobodo, who is a lawyer, to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) headquarters in Abuja.

In the petition dated June 25, 2026, the businessman accused her of “professional misconduct, land sale fraud, fraudulent misrepresentation, infamous conduct such that will bring the legal profession into disrepute in flagrant violation of Rules 1, 30, 47 (1), and Rule 55 (1) of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners.”

THISDAY gathered that due to the wrong signals the demolition might send to investors that Enugu State is not safe for investments in real estates and other businesses, the state House of Assembly had also intervened following a petition by the Lagos-based businessman.

Investigation revealed that before the demolition, Ogbuanu wrote a petition to the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Callistus Ugwu, who subsequently referred the matter to the House Committee on Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) for investigation.

The petition, it was learnt, arose after the ECTDA had issued what Ogbuanu had described as a controversial “stop work” order to him, despite having secured valid building approvals from the same agency.

THISDAY gathered from sources close to the state lawmakers that when the House committee invited all relevant parties, including the petitioner, officials of the ECTDA, the Town Planning Office, and the Office of the Surveyor-General, the ECTDA could not provide any substantive explanation for halting construction on a project that had already received official approval.

According to the sources, as the committee’s investigation was ongoing, earth-moving equipment was moved to the site and the four-unit semi-detached duplexes that were approximately 90 per cent completed, were demolished, despite pleas to allow the removal of expensive materials stored within the buildings.

It was also gathered that after the demolition, the members of the House Committee on ECTDA, under the chairmanship of Hon. Chima Obieze, were said to have visited the residence of Chief Nwobodo and his wife on March 8, 2026, to hear their side of the matter.

According to a source privy to the outcome of the visit, Senator Nwobodo and his wife claimed that although they had received payment from Ogbuanu for the land, they had not finalised title documentation and were still in the process of perfecting their registration with the Enugu State Ministry of Lands.

The source also stated that they further told the committee that they were misled into signing title documents and that Ogbuanu commenced construction without their consent.

Mrs. Nwobodo was also said to have alleged that she was unlawfully detained during a visit to the estate by individuals associated with the petitioner.

However, investigation revealed that this detention claim was already the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings in a court and falls outside the Committee’s jurisdiction.

The source close to the lawmakers added that when questioned about the destruction of the duplexes, Mrs. Nwobodo reportedly deflected attention away from the demolition, insisting instead that focus be placed on her alleged detention inside the estate.

Though the committee’s report did not see the light of the day due to alleged political pressure on the embers, a source close to the committee stated that the lawmakers established that Ogbuanu lawfully purchased the land, perfected his title, and obtained valid building approval from the ECTDA, prior to commencing construction.

The members also established that the demolition was carried out without any legal authorization, as no court order was obtained, and no state government agency vested with the authority to execute such action claimed responsibility for the demolition.

The members of the committee were also said to have described the demolition as a clear case of malicious damage and a resort to self-help, in flagrant disregard of due process and the rule of law.

The committee members were also said to have faulted Mrs Nwobodo’s insistence on refunding the petitioner’s original payment for the land, describing it as unjust and inequitable, particularly in light of the significant appreciation in property value and the extensive development already undertaken by the petitioner.

The source explained that many members of the committee had wanted the Enugu State Executive Council to intervene, to avoid setting a dangerous precedent, where powerful individuals can arbitrarily override legal processes and undermine citizens’ confidence in the security of businesses and property ownership in the state.

When contacted by THISDAY to confirm the position of the committee on the dispute and also explain why the committee did not release the report of their investigation, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Obieze, who is also a lawyer, told THISDAY that he was not authorized to speak to the press about the report without the permission of the Speaker.

“I am not allowed to speak to the press about the report without the express approval of the Speaker,” he said.

THISDAY gathered that when political pressure stalled the release of the committee’s findings, Ogbuanu dragged the Nwobodos to an Enugu State High Court, presided over by Justice C.C Ani, seeking N5.8billion in damages from the Nwobodos.

As the court adjourned proceedings to October 22, 2026, all eyes are on the court to deliver justice that will strengthen investor confidence in Enugu State.