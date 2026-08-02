Big Relief for ADC and Other Parties

Five opposition political parties were last week heaved a sigh of relief when the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal set aside the June 15, 2026 perverse judgement delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister them ahead of the 2027 elections.

The appellate court specifically declared the judgement that ordered INEC to deregister the parties “null and void”.

Recall that Justice Lifu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had ordered the electoral body to deregister the party over its performance after the 2023 general elections.

However, the political parties, including ADC, the Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Accord Party (AP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) sought nullification of the Federal High Court judgment.

The appellate court, while describing the judgement “a nullity” held that “what the learned trial court did amount to judicial impertinence or what the Supreme Court called judicial insubordination.”

It added that the judgment of the trial judge was perverse.

The three-man panel of the appellate court presided over by Justice Abba Mohammed, in a unanimous decision, held that the trial court had no judicial power to hear the case initially. They noted that the trial court was wrong to have proceeded with the delivery of the judgment despite the order of the court of appeal directing a stay of proceedings which includes the delivery of the judgement.

The court also noted that the 1st respondent had no locus standi to institute the action in the first place.

It added that evidence before the court clearly shows a compliance with Section 225A of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended).

What this judgement has taught the likes of Justice Lifu is that they should respect the hierarchy of courts.

The judgement has also taught them not to be overzealous or allow themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish motives.

What is sad is that despite the reprimands judges of the trial courts have received from superior courts, they still get promoted to continue with their perverse judgements at the higher courts.

The judiciary has to be careful of the likes of Justice Lifu. They can set the country on fire. Imagine delivering this kind of judgement at a superior court where it cannot be appealed.