NCPC Lifts Ban on Christian Pilgrimage to Israel

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, has announced the lifting of the ban on Christian pilgrimage to Israel.

The ban was suspended by the commission in February this year following the commencement of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Bishop Adegbite made the declaration at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem yesterday, according to a statement by the commission’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka.

“I promised everyone that I will be here to see what is happening in the Holy Land. I have been here in the last three days. The Holy Land is peaceful. Jerusalem is at peace and will continue to be at peace.

“The ban on Christian Pilgrimage from Nigeria to Israel is hereby lifted from today”, the Executive Secretary said.

He explained that the lifting of the ban will only permit pilgrims from Nigeria to travel through the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

He noted that Jordan was not safe at the moment and the Commission could not take such a risk.

Bishop Adegbite stressed that Jerusalem is a chosen nation and that everyone who sets foot in the Promised Land of Jerusalem shall be blessed, and every prayer offered in Jerusalem shall be answered.

The NCPC helmsman further reiterated that all pilgrims who have travelled have returned safely, and the 2026 pilgrimage exercise will not be an exception, as “the Lord has always been our shield and buckler.”

He also declared prayers for peace with President Bola Tinubu, peace with the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, peace with everyone in government, and peace in the North East, Peace in the North Central, Peace in the North West, Peace in the South South, peace in the South East, and peace in the South West of Nigeria.