  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Kogi Assembly Confirms Appointment of Justice Josiah Majebi as CJ

Nigeria | 56 mins ago


Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Following the recommendation by the National Judicial Commission (NJC) for the appointment of Justice Josiah Majebi as the Chief Judge of Kogi State, the state House of Assembly has screened and confirmed his appointment as the Chief Judge of the state.

The confirmation came barely seven months after the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, had appointed him as the state acting Chief Judge.

Bello had earlier written to the state House of Assembly requesting Justice Majebi’s confirmation at plenary sitting at the Assembly complex in Lokoja.

The Assembly Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, said Justice Majebi’s choice was a result of the clearance by the National Judicial Commission.

Similarly, the Assembly has screened commissioner-nominee, Bako Samson, as well as confirmed for a second term the chairman, secretary and members of the Assembly Service Commission.

They are Alhaji Andas Momojimoh Malik (chairman); Olorunmaiye Joanna Yemisi (secretary); Meseko Durosimi, member; Bala Salisu, member; Arome Gabriel Adoji, member; Ananyi Shadrack Lamidi, member, and Ahmed Musa Abdul, member.

